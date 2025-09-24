FBI: Shell casings in Dallas shooting at ICE facility had anti-ICE engraving; gunman identified

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 24, 2025

The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.

Jahn killed two detainees and injured another at the facility before taking his own life, police say.

A photo posted to X by FBI Director Kash Patel showed what appeared to be rifle-caliber ammunition affixed to a clip. The rounds were engraved with an “anti-ICE” message.

“These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off,” Patel wrote. “It has to end, and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to ensure that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice,” he added.

Jahn fired “indiscriminately” at the ICE building, as well as at a van in the sally port where the victims were shot, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. The three detainees were in an unmarked transport van when they were shot, before Jahn took his own life around 7 a.m., according to the sources. He was found dead with a rifle on a nearby rooftop, authorities said.

Fox News Digital reported that the Dallas shooting happened only miles from Alvarado, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting officers. In total, 16 people have been charged in the ambush-style shooting of an Alvarado police officer who was responding to reports of vandalism at the facility.

“These horrendous killings must serve as a wake-up call to the far left that their rhetoric about ICE has consequences,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X.

“Comparing ICE day in and day out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences,” she added. “The men and women of ICE are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night.”

