FBI’s Patel slams Biden-era lack of vetting; Left’s script-writers jump on Thanksgiving eve atrocity

The Biden Administration’s laundry list of blunders in its handling of the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan includes the lack of vetting of Afghan nationals granted asylum in the United States following Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban, FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the suspect in the shooting of two National Guard members near the White House on Wednesday, is under federal investigation for terrorism, Patel said.

After being asked how Lakanwal, 29, was able to enter the U.S., Patel responded: “When the prior administration made the decision to allow thousands of people in without doing a single background check or vetting, that’s how you miss every single sign.”

Patel said the FBI has seized “numerous electronic devices” from Lakanwal’s home in Washington state that are now being processed.

A Nov. 21 memo signed by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow states that during the Biden Administration, speed, expediency, quantity, and admission to the U.S. was prioritized over detailed screening of Afghan refugees.

“Given these concerns, USCIS has determined that a comprehensive review and a re-interview of all refugees admitted from January 20, 2021, to February 20, 2025, is warranted,” the memo said. “When appropriate, USCIS will also review and re-interview refugees admitted outside this timeframe.”

The memo also states that those who were able to gain refugee status under the Biden Administration but are not found to meet the criteria under review will have their refugee status terminated.

Refugee status was given to thousands of Afghans fleeing the aftermath of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. 13 military members were killed during the withdrawal when a suicide bomber carried out an attack at Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport.

It was then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who assured Americans that all Afghan refugees were thoroughly vetted:

Nov 2021: Jen Psaki assures Americans all Afghans being let into the country as a result of the disastrous withdrawal were rigorously vetted: “I can absolutely assure you that no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and… pic.twitter.com/DXALp4bk86 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 27, 2025

Meanwhile, leftist media personalities are being criticized for a rush-to-judgement assessment blaming Trump policies for the shooting because the president allegedly stirred up anger by deploying National Guard to the nation’s capital.

“Trump put them in harm’s way, fash,” former ESPN and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann posted on X.

Jane Mayer, a writer at The New Yorker, argued that the “poor guardsmen should never have been deployed,” adding that they had “virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost.”

“Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth are culpable for endangering the National Guard by putting them in harm’s way,” author and activist John Pavlovitz posted on his BlueSky platform.

“History will wonder what we’re all thinking: why did Trump have to put them in harm’s way for a STUNT?” the X account “Call to Activism,” run by political commentator Joe Gallina, posted.

Many other users echoed similar sentiments, including one post with thousands of likes that called the incident an “orchestrated tragedy by a president hellbent on creating a tinder box environment across the country.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News: “what some of these news anchors on other networks are doing, what their guests are saying, is disgusting, it’s despicable. They should be praising our men and women in law enforcement.”

The leftist media mouthpieces also fail to mention that, since Trump deployed the Guard to D.C., violent crime in the initial one-month surge in the capital fell 39% compared to the same period last year, including a 53% drop in homicides.

The spike in searches of this person’s name in the hours before the attack means the people who knew this was going to happen were searching to see if he had completed his task. A known CIA asset who was a trained member of a covert unit of assassins. Make no mistake, whether he… https://t.co/VRqZHVoLjC — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 27, 2025

In the midst of this detailed information, this is the paragraph that gives the CIA an out & smacks of them trying to control the narrative: “In addition, both groups, along with al-Qaeda, saw value in impersonating these units. A couple thousand fake documents and ID cards were… https://t.co/dKcGzx60xK — Lara Logan (@laralogan) November 27, 2025

🚨LE source in D.C. tells me the National Guardsmen shooting suspect is an Afghan national who used a revolver. A National Guardsman, who was not armed with a firearm, used a pocket knife to stab the suspect. Another Guardsman responded to the gunfire and shot the suspect… — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 26, 2025

