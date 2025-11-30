FDA memo: At least 10 children confirmed dead from taking Covid vaccine

by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2025 Real World News



At least 10 children have died from taking the Covid injection, according to a new memo from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“No fewer than 10” of 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) were a direct result of the children taking the Covid jab, said the memo sent out on Friday by Dr. Vinay Prasad, who is the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

“In this scale ranging from certain to unlikely — certain, possible/ likely, and probable are broadly considered as related to the product. The team has performed an initial analysis of 96 deaths between 2021 and 2024, and concludes that no fewer than 10 are related. If anything, this represents conservative coding, where vaccines are exculpated rather than indicted in cases of ambiguity. The real number is higher,” the memo added.

“This is a profound revelation. For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that Covid-19 vaccines have killed American children. Healthy young children who faced tremendously low risk of death were coerced, at the behest of the Biden administration, via school and work mandates, to receive a vaccine that could result in death,” Prasad added.

Prasad also pointed to myocarditis as one of the significant side effects of the vaccine:

“Unlike the Covid virus, which has a steep age gradient — being at least 1,000 times more likely to kill an 80 year old than an 8 year old — myocarditis appeared to have the opposite pattern. Young, healthy boys and men — those least likely to experience bad Covid outcomes — bore the greatest risk.”

Prasad and he believes “the FDA and CDC abdicated their duty to the American people” because the impact of the shots on young boys was not addressed as thoroughly as it should have been.

Prasad went on to say that the “coercive and unethical Covid-19 vaccine mandates in young people may have been harmful. In contrast, there is no doubt that an elderly, un-immune American benefited from Doses 1 and 2 in 2020. The people who might have benefited most from vaccination were those too old to be affected by workplace mandates—another Biden administration blunder.”

The memo also touches on the quest of: does the Covid virus cause more myocarditis than the Covid shots?

“A perennial argument is that Covid-19, the virus, causes more myocarditis than Covid-19 vaccines. In fact, I heard this argument made inside CBER recently when one company submitted their PMC. Here is why that argument is wrong. In order to study how often people have myocarditis after the virus, you would want to collect everyone who got Covid, and see how many get myocarditis. Yet, studies on this topic don’t do this. They take people who presented to health care systems and had Covid-19 and ask how many have myocarditis. But we all know most people who get Covid simply recover at home. People who seek medical care are the sickest ones. These studies use a false denominator.

“Second, the demographic matters. I have no doubt COVID vaccines were life saving for an 80 year old who never had COVID, but should a 20 year old get his 6th dose this fall? These studies often fail to look at the balance in younger people. Finally, you still get Covid anyway. No amount of Covid vaccines stops a person from getting Covid, so the risk is not virus vs vaccine. It is vaccine + virus vs virus alone. I am not aware of any analysis that does this right, and we have performed an empirical review of this fact.”

