‘Feature, not a bug’: DOJ targets 26 states with ‘sloppy’ voter rolls

by WorldTribune Staff, December 4, 2025 Real World News



The Department of Justice said it is intent on cleaning up “sloppy” voter rolls in mostly Democrat-run states that include dead people and non-citizens.

“The sloppiness of the elections in blue states is no accident. It is on purpose. It is a feature, not a bug,” Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet J. Dhillon told the Just the News, No Noise television show on Wednesday night.

“And the goal is to cram as many people on there and make voters who are not particularly engaged, make it easy for someone else to help them fill out their ballot and return it for them when they didn’t care enough to do it themselves,” she added.

Dhillon said her division on Tuesday filed lawsuits against Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Washington state and Vermont, all Democrat-run states, seeking to compel them to turn over to the Justice Department their voter rolls to be inspected for abnormalities, outdated names or noncompliant names.

“What we can do at the federal government level is ensure that our federal election laws are observed, and that includes each state’s requirement to keep clean voter rolls,” Dhillon said. “That is a fundamental basic.”

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

Great! Our Elections are Crooked and Rigged. The voters know it. Must bring integrity back to Voting. START WITH VOTER ID!

Dhillon said her office is set to force 26 states through litigation, settlement, or voluntary efforts to clean up their voter rolls.

“We’re now in litigation with 14 states. So the six yesterday included Maryland, Delaware, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Washington State and Vermont. That adds to eight we already had going,” she said.

“We are close to reaching resolution, voluntary cooperation with another dozen states, and I won’t say which those are, but I think we will definitely let the public know when that happens,” Dhillon added. “We have voluntary cooperation from four states, and we reached a settlement in a consent decree with the state of North Carolina.”

Dhillon said she struck a deal last week with North Carolina to force it to review and fix over 100,000 voters’ names on rolls in that battleground state that were added without complying with state law.

The Justice Department has found some states, including California, that are particularly “loosey, goosey” when it comes to maintaining voter rolls, Dhillon said.

“There are definitely people on the voter rolls of every state who don’t belong there,” she said. “They’re dead. They’ve moved. They’re registered multiple times there. There have been reported instances of people, because of these insecure, double or extraneous registrations, going to the polls and having their vote recorded before they got there.

“Then there are clearly people on the voter rolls, including immigrants who are not citizens, and that can include legal immigrants and illegal immigrants, who are on the voter rolls,” she added.

Support Free Press Foundation