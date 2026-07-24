Federal court rules in favor of 20-year Kaiser Permanente employee fired for refusing Covid shot

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 24, 2026

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled in favor of a 20-year Kaiser Permanente employee who was fired after requesting a religious exemption from the company’s mandate to get the Covid shot.

Mimi Weiss, a fully remote worker, initially received approval for her religious exemption, but Kaiser later revoked it after questioning her about her faith and medical history.

Kaiser then fired Weiss after over two decades of service.

Weiss filed a federal lawsuit against the healthcare behemoth.

In its unanimous opinion on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected Kaiser’s claim that Weiss had not adequately explained her religious objection to receiving the jab.

Judge Danielle Forrest warned that demanding more explanation than the law requires “would permit an employer to delve into the religious practices of an employee in order to determine whether religion mandates the employee’s adherence.”

The court also issued a 2-1 memorandum opinion ruling for Weiss on her California state law privacy claims.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...