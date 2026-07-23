‘Hitting on all cylinders’: Homan confirms deportation levels are at record levels

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 23, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is detaining 1,500 illegal aliens per day and deporting 1,255 per day, Trump Administration border czar Tom Homan confirmed on Wednesday.

“In June, we had the highest numbers of arrests in the history of the agency of ICE and July’s tracking even beat that. So we’re hitting all cylinders now,” Homan said in an interview with NewsNation.

“Since we’re fully funded, we just got to keep going. I know that this administration was put under enormous pressure as a result of the previous administration letting in tens of millions of people … we had no idea who they were,” Homan said.

ICE has deported 356,389 people so far in fiscal year 2026, according to data published by ICE on July 20, which covers Oct. 1, 2025, to July 11 of this year.

On average, that means roughly 1,255 people are being removed per day.

Related — Harvard-Harris poll: Clear majority of Americans favor mass deportation, June 14, 2026

According to data, ICE and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) daily arrests reached 1,593 on average for July. In June, that figure averaged out to roughly 1,437 arrests per day.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees both ICE and CBP, told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the agency will continue to “arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, gang members, and terrorists.”

“More than 3 million illegal aliens are out of the country,” the spokesperson added, saying that illegal immigrants should pay heed to warnings from DHS that “we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will deport you.”

After two recent fatal shooting incidents involving agents in Maine and Houston, Homan confirmed there would be a suspension in ICE traffic stops, although that was overruled by President Donald Trump.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that the vehicle stops need to continue and that a suspension would play into the hands of Democrats and criminals.

In an interview on Sunday, Homan said that at least one ICE agent would have to wear a body camera and record during vehicular stops from now on.

Body cameras, he told Fox News, often “exonerate more law enforcement than ​they convict, and I want officers to wear body cameras because I want the American people ​to see what the officers saw when they took that action.”

ICE was established in March 2003 as part of a federal government-wide reorganization of immigration agencies in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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