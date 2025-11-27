Federal judges: North Carolina can use new Republican-drawn map in 2026 midterms

by WorldTribune Staff, November 27, 2025 Real World News



North Carolina can use the new congressional map drawn up by Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections, a panel of federal judges ruled on Wednesday.

The new map is expected to give Republicans one additional seat in the House from the Tar Heel state.

The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina unanimously approved the map in a 57-page ruling.

Those who sued to stop the map from being used failed to prove that it was redrawn for racial reasons or as political retaliation, the ruling stated.

The Republican-dominated state legislature last month passed the new map, which would likely help the GOP flip Democrat Rep. Don Davis’s district.

“We find that plaintiffs have not made a clear showing that the General Assembly likely enacted S.B. 249 with the intent to ‘minimize or cancel out the voting potential’ of black North Carolinians,” the three judges wrote. “We therefore deny their motion for a preliminary injunction on their Fourteenth Amendment intentional vote dilution claim.”

The ruling is the latest victory for Republicans nationwide who are trying to use new maps in the midterms that could bolster the Republican majority in the House.

The Supreme Court last week temporarily blocked a lower court order that found Texas’s 2026 congressional redistricting map was likely unconstitutional because it was likely racially gerrymandered.

Resist Group Think