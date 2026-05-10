Boy dominates jumping events at girls track sectionals in California

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 10, 2026

A boy won the high jump, long jump, and triple jump in dominating fashion at the girls California 2026 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Track and Field Preliminaries on Saturday.

AB Hernandez, a senior at Jurupa Valley High School, a male who identifies as a female, won the girls high jump by clearing 5-8. The top female in the girls meet, Taylor Burton of Dana Hills High School, cleared 5-4 for second place.

The winner in the boys meet cleared 6-10. Hernandez’s 5-8 would not have been in the top 10 among boys.

In the long jump, Hernandez won with a jump of 19-7. The top female in the girls meet, Kaia Musalborn of El Segundo High School, jump 18-10 for second place.

The top boys finisher leaped 22-5 1/2. Hernandez’s jump would not have been in the top 25 for boys.

In the triple jump, Hernandez won with a jump of 41-9 1/2. The top female in the girls meet, Malia Strange of Shadow Hills High School, jumped 40-7 for second place.

The top boys finisher jumped 44-10 3/4. Hernandez would not have been in the top 20 for boys.

Top performers from the sectionals advance to the Division 3 Finals on May 16.

Outkick cited a grandparent in attendance, there to support Moorpark High School, as saying: “It happened last year and I thought it’d be done, but it’s California.”

Outside the venue, demonstrators gathered before the meet for a “Save Girls’ Sports” rally led by former NCAA athlete Sophia Lorey.

The Trump Administration is suing California over its transgender athlete rules.

“Girls are being threatened.” A furious protester accuses Gavin Newsom of failing female athletes at trans athlete AB Hernandez’s competition.

📹:@AlejandroAveela pic.twitter.com/fNW6QIdwFI — OutKick (@Outkick) May 9, 2026

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