Feeling the heat: Rep. Ilhan Omar ducks state-level subpoena for fraud investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



From 2020 to 2022, the Minnesota-based nonprofit Feeding our Future partnered with individuals to open “food sites” that claimed to serve millions of meals to low-income children. In reality, few or no meals were served. The funds were used to buy luxury cars, homes, vacations, and a beach resort in Kenya.

Some $250 million in Covid relief funds were pilfered.

Republicans believe Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar may be linked to the massive fraud operation. At least 65 people have been convicted in relation to the Feeding Our Future scam.

Omar failed to meet the deadline set by a Minnesota state committee to produce documents related to its investigation into the scandal, Blaze Media reported on May 5.

“It shows her continued disdain for the taxpayer,” Minnesota state Rep. Kristin Robbins, a Republican, told Fox News. “She feels like she’s above having to answer for her involvement in the fraud and her responsibility as a member of Congress who … passed the bill that took the guardrails off the school nutrition program that led to the conditions that enabled Feeding Our Future.”

The Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee voted on Tuesday to subpoena the congresswoman, but it fell short by just one vote.

Robbins said committee members reached out to Omar several times and have not received a response.

“I do think the subpoena is important. This is one of dozens, if not hundreds of things we are investigating. We have had hundreds of whistleblower reports. They continue to come in weekly,” Robbins added. “Even though the committee will no longer have official hearings, we will continue to investigate these whistleblower reports and webs of fraud.”

Robbins said she would seek to have Republicans in the U.S. Congress seek a subpoena against Omar.

“I don’t know if they are, but they would have the same authority, and it’s still relevant to them because it’s a federal program that’s been swindled,” Robbins said. “So I don’t know if they would be willing to do it, but it’s worth asking.”

Republicans have also questioned what they say is Omar’s suspicious growth in assets as reported in her financial disclosures. After months of criticism, Omar released a revision that significantly lowered the amount of reported assets by millions of dollars.

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