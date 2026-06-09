Fire ‘nasty’ parliamentarian? No; The Senate is part of ‘a club,’ and the president’s not in it

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



This is how the gears that run the Senate wing of the Swamp synch and turn.

President Donald Trump has been relentless in pursuing the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in federal elections.

The overwhelming majority of American voters support the legislation.

What’s stopping it?

Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, enabled by key “leaders” including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, critics say.

Not to mention four ancient Republican senators in Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis who have become the poster codgers for term limits with their recent teaming up with Democrats to keep the Save America Act from coming to the Senate floor for a vote.

Related: McConnell, Collins, Tillis, Murkowski again join Democrats to thwart Save America Act, June 5, 2026

The voter integrity legislation has been discussed in the context of reconciliation rules, which can allow certain budget-related legislation to bypass the Senate’s 60-vote filibuster threshold, but only if provisions comply with strict procedural limits enforced by the parliamentarian.

MacDonough has repeatedly shot down or limited provisions in budget-related legislation that she insists do not meet reconciliation requirements.

President Donald Trump wants Republicans, who supposedly control the Senate, to fire MacDonough.

Thune is not obliging. His membership in, as Homer Simpson would put it, the “crappy club for jerks,” is intact.

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“Senate Majority Leader John Thune should immediately fire the Parliamentarian, who treats Republicans, and everything that they stand for, horribly! She was put there by then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, and Barack Hussein Obama, need I say more?

“She is a nasty holdover from Mitch McConnell (A man who has proven to be very disloyal to John Thune!), who decided to keep her because he loved giving Trillions of Dollars to the Democrats, but for the Republicans, including the Wall, where I ended up having to go ‘around him’ to build over 1,000 Miles, and close up our Open Border, he gave NOTHING!

“She is known as a Radical Left Lunatic that caters to Democrats, and has no respect for Republicans, or Republican Ideology. Just the other night, as an example, she ruled against us on a proposal that would have easily been approved, and should have been, by anyone else.

“We have every right to change her, and should do so, IMMEDIATELY. As long as she’s there, we will never get our desperately needed, SAVE AMERICA ACT, approved, and put into full force and effect! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Window on the Real World

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