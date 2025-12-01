First Ladies Melania and Dr. Jill: It’s beginning to look a lot like … liberal media bias

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2025 Real World News



The White House Christmas tree and decorations are up. And the outrage meter in liberal media outlets, of course, is skyrocketing.

First Lady Melania Trump was on hand for the tree delivery. The White House tree, a fir, was grown at Korson’s Tree Farms in Michigan, named the National Grand Champion by the National Christmas Tree Association.

The first lady wished the crowd on hand for the tree lighting a Merry Christmas before departing.

“It was a nice moment, and par for the course for our First Lady, who, unlike her Democratic predecessors, doesn’t like to spend a lot of time yapping with the press,” The Daily Wire’s Brecca Stoll noted. “In other words, Melania was polite, inoffensive, and just the right amount of festive — so, naturally, the media were unhappy.”

The official White House video of the White House Christmas tree installation ceremony ran three minutes and seventeen seconds.

Last year’s official video featuring Jill Biden was four minutes and fifty-six seconds.

Here’s how some of the lefties in media chronicled it:

The Daily Beast: “Grinch Melania Spends Two Minutes and 50 Seconds at Christmas Event Before Fleeing.”

The Cut: “Melania Is Already Suffering Through Christmas.”

Stoll noted: “The Daily Beast didn’t slam Jill Biden for the duration of her remarks last year or any other year. In 2022 their headline read simply ‘Jill Biden Unveils 2022 White House Christmas Decorations.’ Nor did the Beast have anything to say about the White House Christmas display the Bidens forced on the nation their final year in office — a bizarre, freaky, and cringey performance by a New York City-based dance troupe that encourages support of groups like Black Lives Matter.”

Legacy media also took a vow of silence last year when “Dr. Jill” imposed upon a farm affected by Hurricane Helene to provide the White House Christmas Tree.

As for the decorations, lefty media outlets including The Washington Post, USA Today, Time, HuffPost, San Francisco Chronicle, and Vice “all mocked the decorations, often masking their disdain by focusing on the backlash of trolls on social media,” Fox News noted.

“The War on Christmas has evolved into more of the media’s War on Trump,” said Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor.

“According to the juvenile style mavens that dominate the lefty media, Melania’s Christmas style is somehow ‘spooky’ or ‘deeply haunted.’ Compare that to how The Washington Post described Michelle Obama as a ‘pro in dressing up the place’ whose decorations delivered her own ‘steady recognition of military service,’” Gainor said.

Gainor bashed a vulgar Funny or Die video spoof of the actual White House unveiling that mocked Melania’s accent and declared that the trees were dipped in blood.

“Liberal comedy has turned into a 24-7 anti-Trump joke without an iota of humor,” he said.

Conservative actor James Woods took to Twitter, pointing out that “Since no American magazine will put her on a cover,” her fans will simply have to celebrate the first lady themselves. The tweet racked up over 74,000 likes and thousands of comments that offer the polar opposite of what many media outlets have published — including a note from Pat Sajak.

“If she were married to someone the media approved of, it would be all Melania all the time. Every move would be breathlessly recorded and every outfit would be featured in multiple publications. Her intelligence and beauty would be highlighted 24/7,” the “Wheel of Fortune” host responded.

Jill Biden made a mocked Christmas by featuring woke clowns in her Christmas decorations! First Lady @MelaniaTrump is making Christmas great again! pic.twitter.com/Lw3JmoJeZ5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 1, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation