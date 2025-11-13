Flashback: ‘Holy Grail’ of the Epstein files: Clinton, 15-20 redactions, FBI as ‘accessory’?

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2025 Real World News



The House Oversight Committee has obtained thousands of pages of records from the so-called “Epstein Files.” On Wednesday, Democrats on the committee leaked a few emails from the files to The New York Times which were meant to construct a narrative that President Donald Trump was aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged abuse and trafficking of underage girls.

Was this the “Holy Grail” of the Epstein Files?

One of the emails leaked by Democrats referred to an “unnamed victim.” That information was intentionally redacted by the Democrats. It turns out, the victim’s name was not redacted from the original, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained:

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump. The ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

Leavitt added: “The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre. These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”

The Democrats posted the leaked files to X:

🚨BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

As usual, it was left to independent media to present the clear picture:

These Epstein/Maxwell emails reference Virginia Giuffre. Giuffre’s testimony contradicts them: She never saw Trump and Epstein together. Trump never acted inappropriately towards her (no sex and no flirting). She was never at Epstein’s house with Trump. https://t.co/obTvvQbh8g pic.twitter.com/zOQRQHep7r — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 12, 2025

The Federalist’s Mark Hemingway noted: “Democrats simply don’t care about ties to Epstein, and never have. They only care that these allegations can be used to possibly harm Trump.”

“The evidence tying Bill Clinton to Jeffrey Epstein is far stronger than that involving Donald Trump, and Clinton spoke in primetime at the Democratic National Convention last year and is hardly persona non grata.”

Flashback (2020): Bill Clinton named in Epstein documents pic.twitter.com/d3SsL3SeW3 — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) November 12, 2025

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has testified that he did not see information in the Epstein case that would implicate Trump in Epstein’s crimes.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that Barr, who sat down with the committee behind closed doors, “said that he had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden Administration would probably have leaked it out.”

In July, Trump said that Epstein had been banned from Mar-a-Lago after poaching people who worked for him. “He took people that work for me, and I told him, don’t do it anymore. And he did it. I said, ‘Stay the hell out of here.’ ”

The Federalist’s Hemingway added: “Another basic fact that must be addressed is that the supposedly incriminating emails in this story have been knocking around for many years, and the ‘dog that hasn’t barked’ email is 14 years old. We’re supposed to believe that after all the illegal leaks against Trump, his tax returns being leaked, and the massive coordination across all levels of government during his first term to lie about his involvement in Russia collusion and feed the press damaging stories, that they’re just now discovering damning emails tying him to Jeffrey Epstein?

“That the Biden information had full access to the Epstein files for the previous four years, and despite raiding Trump’s home, launching abusive criminal investigations against anyone in his orbit, and coordinating lawfare efforts against him across multiple jurisdictions — they just didn’t bother combing through all the Epstein files and releasing all the damning information Democrats suddenly assure us is being hidden now that Trump is president again?”

Resist Group Think