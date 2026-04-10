Fog of war: Iran reports lack hard data; Trump proclaims global ‘reset,’ hits regime, ‘influencers’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine told reporters on Wednesday that U.S. forces hit than 13,000 targets during the conflict with Iran. The U.S. and its regional partners also intercepted roughly 1,700 ballistic missiles and attack drones deployed by Iran, Caine said.

The data, however, does not include how many Iranian missiles and drones were not intercepted. That remains an important unanswered question about lessons from this war.

Some specific data has been issued by the United Arab Emirates Defense Ministry.

On April 8, the ministry reported that the “UAE air defense engaged 17 ballistic missiles and 35 UAVs [Unmanned Aerial Vehicles] launched from Iran.”

Since the onset of Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 drones, the ministry said.

President Donald Trump, in a series of posts to Truth Social, slammed the Iranian regime for continuing to blockade the Strait of Hormuz after the ceasefire agreement; lowered the boom on media and “influencers”; and touted a new global “reset.”

Trump wrote on Friday: “The Iranians are better at handling the Fake News Media, and ‘Public Relations,’ than they are at fighting! President DONALD J. TRUMP.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Trump wrote on Thursday: “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

In a second post, the president noted: “WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!! President DJT”.

He then took aim at the Wall Street Journal:

“The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate ‘Editorial Boards’ in the World, stated that I ‘declared premature victory in Iran.’ Actually, it is a Victory, and there’s nothing ‘premature’ about it! Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way. The Wall Street Journal will, as usual, live to eat their words. They are always quick to criticize, but never to admit when they’re wrong, which is most of the time! President DONALD J. TRUMP”.

Trump also blasted four “influencer” critics of the Iran war, suggesting that money rather than truth drove their narratives:

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs. ….

“They’ve all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they’re NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some ‘free’ and cheap publicity.”

Trump argued the criticism he’s received from the quartet stems from a desire for “clicks” for their “Third Rate Podcasts.”

The president continued: “But nobody’s talking about them, and their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE.” he continued, noting that recent polling showed MAGA voters giving him a “100% Approval Rating.

Trump asserted he could “get them on my side anytime I want to” but instead chooses to not return their phone calls because he’s “too busy on World and Country Affairs.”

He predicted they would end up going “nasty” anyway, “just like” ex-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who he referred to as “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown,” adding, “but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country.”

Trump concluded the nearly 500-word-long post by stating: “MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE ‘HOTTEST’ COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!”

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said Wednesday that U.S. forces struck more than 13,000 targets during the conflict with Iran, and along with regional partners, they intercepted roughly 1,700 ballistic missiles and attack drones. He added U.S. personnel consumed more than 6… pic.twitter.com/hcmr7dfvkK — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 8, 2026

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