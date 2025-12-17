Ford retreats from pushing EVs on Americans who don’t want them

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2025 Real World News



Having racked up losses totaling $13 billion in its electric vehicle (EV) division since 2023, Ford has retreated from its strategy of pushing the vehicles on an American public that mostly does not want them.

The automaker announced it is bolstering its lineup of gas-powered vehicles while transitioning to hybrid and extended-range electric models that incorporate onboard gasoline engines.

“Instead of plowing billions into the future knowing these large EVs will never make money, we are pivoting. We now know enough about the U.S. market where we have a lot more certainty in this second inning of reduced-emissions powertrains,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said.

In the first inning, it was under Farley’s leadership that Ford aggressively attempted to push EVs on the American public.

Farley had in the past boasted that EVs would cost the company much less to build:

“Half the fixtures, half the work stations, half the welds, 20% less fasteners. We designed it, because it’s such a simple product, to radically change the manufacturability,” said Farley.

But Ford found out quickly that all of those savings amount to squat if hardly anyone wants the product.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ford Motor announced on Monday that it expects to incur approximately $19.5 billion in charges, primarily due to its struggling EV business. The staggering write-down is the largest impairment taken by a company in Detroit’s history and underscores the challenges faced by automakers as they grapple with lackluster demand for EVs, the report said.

Ford said it will halt production of the all-electric version of its flagship F-150 pickup truck, known as the Lightning. Instead, the company will focus on an extended-range version of the truck.

Ford projects that by 2030, roughly half of its global volume will consist of hybrids, extended-range vehicles, and EVs, up from the current 17 percent.

“This acceleration towards hybrids reflects a growing recognition within the industry that these vehicles offer a more affordable and practical option for consumers hesitant to fully commit to pure EVs,” Breitbart News noted.

Support Free Press Foundation