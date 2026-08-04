Foreign company registering non-citizens to vote in New Jersey tied to the CCP

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A foreign-based company that has been registering non-citizens to vote in New Jersey has ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a report said.

The company, IDEMIA Public Security, has its headquarters in Courbevoie, France. It is controlled by Advent International, “which invests alongside Boyu Capital, the Chinese private-equity firm co-founded by Alvin Jiang, grandson of former CCP leader Jiang Zemin,” investigative journalist Natalie Winters reported on Monday.

Winters noted that IDEMIA “is deeply embedded in American government infrastructure, supporting TSA PreCheck, CBP biometrics, FBI fingerprint systems, Pentagon identity operations, driver’s licenses in 36 states, and New Jersey’s voter-registration system.”

The report by Winters comes as House Republicans are investigating New Jersey’s government after Democrat Gov. Mikie Sherrill admitted that more than 6,000 non-citizens were added to the state’s voter rolls in 2023 and 2024.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Committee on House Administration Chairman Bryan Steil wrote to New Jersey Lt. Governor Dale Caldwell on Monday for more information on the state’s compliance with federal laws surrounding elections.

“During a July 21, 2026, press conference, New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill announced that approximately 6,600 noncitizens were registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 because the state Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) sent the information of noncitizens who accurately marked they were not citizens to the Department of State’s Division of Elections and the noncitizens were then registered to vote,” Jordan and Steil wrote.

“According to Governor Sherrill, around 400 of these individuals successfully voted in elections since 2023. We write to express our serious concerns with New Jersey apparently adding thousands of noncitizens to its voter rolls and to request information from the New Jersey Department of State about its compliance with applicable federal voting laws.”

Sherrill attributed the mistake to a “serious software error in New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle system.”

Winters pointed out that the Sherrill administration’s “explanation omitted the foreign ownership and China-linked financial network behind its software vendor.”

Jordan and Steil wrote in their letter to Caldwell: “The vendor, IDEMIA, that provided the software that Governor Sherrill alleges caused the noncitizens to be registered refuted Governor Sherrill’s claims, stating that New Jersey agencies were to blame. According to IDEMIA, the registration of non-citizens appears to have ended only when MVC asked IDEMIA to change certain settings in June 2024, but the non-citizens were not removed from the voter rolls and the issue was not publicly disclosed until now.”

Jordan and Steil are also looking for any documents pertaining to how New Jersey vets its voter rolls for eligibility as well as evidence of a “lack of cooperation” with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in its aim to verify the citizenship status of each state’s voters.

EXCLUSIVE: A foreign-owned company was behind the software error that registered 6,600 noncitizens to vote in New Jersey. Its owner has invested billions in China and partnered with a “princeling” fund founded by a former CCP leader’s grandson. 🧵 — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) August 3, 2026

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