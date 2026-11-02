Former Republican Bloomberg sends last-minute millions to Democrat candidates

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2026 — Real World News



Since they can’t tap Elon Musk and his $865 billion fortune, Democrats are slumming for billionaires in the 2026 midterms.

They are taking in the scraps from the likes of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose net worth is about $750 billion less than Musk.

Bloomberg has added $36 million in late-October 2026 to his previous $80 million in donations to Democrats in the 2026 midterms.

Some of the races he’s helping to bankroll:

• Keisha Lance Bottoms: $2.5 million for her Georgia gubernatorial campaign.

• James Talarico: $2.5 million for his Texas U.S. Senate race.

• Adam Hamilton: $2 million for his Kansas U.S. Senate campaign.

• Gina Hinojosa: $750,000 for her Texas gubernatorial run.

Prior allocations included at least $50 million for House races, featuring $24 million to Everytown for Gun Safety and $16 million to the House Majority PAC.

Adviser Howard Wolfson noted that Bloomberg supports democratic participation and excludes democratic socialists from his funding.

Kyle Reyes, owner of Law Enforcement Today, Blue Lives Matter and The Police Tribune, noted in a post to LinkedIn:

Demonic billionaires are funding demonic Democrat candidates… while Democrats scream that Elon Musk helping fund conservatives MUST BE STOPPED…. Michael Bloomberg poured another $36 million into Democrat campaigns days before the midterms, on top of the $80 million he already spent this cycle. The former New York mayor directed $16 million to House Majority PAC for ads in ten districts. Another $12 million went to Everytown for G*n Safety, the group he founded, to back candidates in Arizona, Florida, Iowa, Michigan and Pennsylvania. ‘When the wind is at your back, you want to put more boats in the water,’ Howard Wolfson, Bloomberg’s senior adviser, said of the late push. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries welcomed the money, saying it would help Democrats flip the House. Critics noted the contrast with complaints about other billionaires funding elections.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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