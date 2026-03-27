Former South Korean PM slams election fraud, calls for U.S. sanctions on his country

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Former South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-Ahn appealed for the Trump Administration’s direct intervention in what he described as a political crisis in Seoul which he tied to international election fraud and the Chinese Communist Party.

Speaking on March 27 at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Grapevine Texas, Hwang said 80 percent of South Korean are pro-American but that the “political establishment” has been infiltrated by the Chinese Communist Party and has used election fraud to seize control of the legislative branch of government.

“We call for the adoption of a U.S. congressional resolution urging the immediate release of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been impeached and detained through the actions of anti-state forces and the CCP,” he said.

Yoon briefly declared martial law in late 2024 in a futile bid to investigate the National Election Commission of Korea.

Related: Minutes after South Korea’s Yoon imposed martial law, troops raided National Election Commission, December 7, 2024

Hwang also called for direct sanctions against nations involved in election fraud, citing the examples of Brazil and Venezuela, “and strong sanctions by the Trump administration against Supreme Court justices and officials of the National Election Commission of Korea involved in election fraud in South Korea, including the freezing of assets.”

In the past week, WorldTribune.com has been approached by two separate citizens in South Korea who conveyed fears their country was “going Communist.” One appealed for President Donald Trump to “do something” about leftist President Lee Jae-Myung. The other said the media have kept average Koreans in the dark about the political crisis and massive street demonstrations against Lee and his Democrat Party.

Hwang told the Washington Times he had not spoken with Trump regarding election fraud in South Korea, but that Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang has spoken publicly about the issue.

“John Mills, who is serving [in the Secretary of State’s office] as [Deputy Assistant Secretary,] had previously come to South Korea, as part of the election international election monitoring team,” he said, “And he investigated this and arrived at the conclusion that there is election fraud in South Korea.”

🚨Election Fraud:

Here’s the full speech of Hwang Kyo-ahn, the former Prime Minister and Acting President of South Korea, who is currently the leader of the Liberty and Innovation Party.

CPAC 2026 03/27/26pic.twitter.com/PWOgTQxYqE — I’m that guy🌎 (@Americanthatguy) March 27, 2026

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