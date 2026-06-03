Fraud becomes the headline, tainting election day in South Korea

by WorldTribune Staff, June 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Conservatives and independent media have long alleged that South Korea’s election system is rife with fraud. Legacy media, however, constantly wrote off the allegations as “conspiracy theories.”

During Wednesday’s voting in local elections, voters at what are considered conservative-leaning polling places complained about a lack of ballots. Clashes between irate voters and police and election commission staff were reported.

Related: Conservative South Korean president finally ousted after pursuing election fraud probe, April 4, 2025

Several polling stations reported shortages of ballots. People Power Party floor leader Song Eon-Seog stated: “Despite citizens still waiting to vote at the Jamsil 7-dong No. 2 Polling Station, attempts were made to retrieve the ballot box, leading to a standoff between citizens and police. This appears to be a clear illegal attempt to remove the ballot box.”

The election commission reportedly requested police assistance, and the standoff between protesters and police over the ballot box removal continued past 11 p.m. Residents chanted, “Election fraud,” “Invalid election,” and “Stop counting.”

The reports came from some of the South’s major legacy media outlets.

The election fraud uproar even dominated the front page of The Chosun Ilbo, the oldest and largest Seoul daily.

Korea analyst Lawrence Peck noted: “This is a major, serious scandal. Insufficient ballots at largely conservative-leaning polling places. Mainstream media confirming this. Suspension at 17 locations, including Songpa, Gangnam, Gwangjin districts & Incheon, due to lack of ballots. People Power Party: ‘Seoul Election Contaminated. Stop Vote Counting, Hold Re-election.’ ”

The Chosun Daily reported:

On the same day, ballot shortages halted voting at several polling stations in Songpa-gu, Gangnam-gu, and parts of Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Voters waited for hours or left without voting, and clashes occurred between voters, police, and election commission staff in some areas. As the controversy grew, Heo Cheol-Hoon, Secretary-General of the National Election Commission, held an emergency briefing, saying, ‘The shortage of ballots at polling stations caused significant confusion and concern for the public. We deeply apologize for undermining public trust in fair election management.’ However, the People Power Party formally demanded, ‘Based on Article 196 of the *Public Official Election Act*, we request a postponement of the election” and called for an immediate halt to the counting of votes for the Seoul mayoral election.’ “

The Koran JoongAng Daily reported that soon after polls opened on Wednesday morning nearly 400 election-related calls were made to the National Police Agency.

The Associated Press later reported that exit polls indicated a landslide win by leftist President Lee Jae-Myung’s party.

Riot police in South Korea standing by on the Election Day. Why? Are they expecting something? The NEC not printing enough ballots & disenfranchising South Korean citizens is terrible. https://t.co/i6JG9hdFwj — Tara O (@DrTaraO) June 3, 2026

What’s going on? Even JTBC, Hankyoreh, YTN are reporting about the ballot shortages on the Election Day (2026-6-3) in South Korea. Some mentioned the same occurring in Germany in 2021, when they canceled & re-voted. The legacy media has been silent on anything that is critical of… pic.twitter.com/sw2fVfbgU5 — Tara O (@DrTaraO) June 3, 2026

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