Fraud update: ‘Home care aide’ is now ‘most common job’ in CA, NY, MN

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2026 — Real World News

Investigative journalist Luke Rosiak has uncovered massive Medicaid fraud in Democrat-run states.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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Fraud update: ‘Home care aide’ is now ‘most common job’ in CA, NY, MN added by on
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