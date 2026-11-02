Fraud update: ‘Home care aide’ is now ‘most common job’ in CA, NY, MN

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2026 — Real World News



Investigative journalist Luke Rosiak has uncovered massive Medicaid fraud in Democrat-run states.

Ram Chhetri came to the US as a refugee, but this might be worst day of his life: It’s the moment he realizes the $80k-$160k/year salary he’s bilked from Medicaid for no-show work is coming to an end because @realdailywire caught the truth on camera.

We conducted months of surveillance that shows why “home care aide” is now the *most common job* in states like NY, CA, MN, and PA: Because a large part of those jobs are unambiguous Medicaid fraud.

Thanks to home care, Bhutanese refugees now make more money than actual PA families. The state doesn’t just look the other way, but helps them get away with it. Converting federal health dollars into a universal basic income for certain communities relieves the financial burden they place on the state.

The scammers easily deceive the feds’ woefully broken monitoring system. You’ll see Ram pull into a driveway for 2 minutes in the morning, then 2 minutes in the evening. He clocks in and out of his shift from the right place, and the GPS system doesn’t notice that he goes home in between.

$20 an hour doesn’t sound like much, but at 77 hours a week, it’s $80k–and it’s easy to bill huge hours when you don’t actually have to work them. And that’s just for the low-level guys in this scheme.

— Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) October 30, 2026