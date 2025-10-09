Funding for Antifa: White House has launched multi-agency investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2025 Real World News



Federal officials say the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Portland, Oregon has been under attack by Antifa terrorists for more than 100 straight nights while local police are repeatedly ordered to stand down by the leftist officials who run the city.

Portland ICE office Director Cammila Wamsley told Fox News’s Bill Melugin that the nightly protests go far beyond chants and signs — with bottle rockets fired at the detention center, rocks smashing windows, cars blocked by barricades, and lasers aimed at officers’ eyes.

President Donald Trump said he wants to send National Guard units into Portland to protect the city as well as ICE facilities which he said have come under attack by Antifa but activist judges have blocked him from deploying the troops.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary.”

The Trump Administration said it also intends to go after the deep pocketed leftists who are funding domestic terror.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “We will continue to get to the bottom of who is funding these organizations and this organized anarchy against our country and our government.”

In a presidential memorandum signed last month, Trump instructed his administration to seek to interdict the groups, block them from performing violent acts, and look at sources of funding for the groups.

“We’re looking at the funders of a lot of these groups, and you know, when you see the signs and they’re all beautiful signs made professionally, these aren’t your protestors that make the sign in their basement late in the evening because they really believe it,” Trump said.

“These are anarchists and agitators, professional anarchists and agitators, and they get hired by wealthy people, some of whom I know, I guess. You know, I probably know the, and you wouldn’t know at your dinner with them, everything’s nice, and then you find out that they funded millions of dollars to these lunatics.”

Wow! $100 MILLION in taxpayer dollars went directly to fund antifa activities. We knew we were paying for it. Thank God President Trump is doing something about this! pic.twitter.com/vqm3Z06VFx — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 8, 2025

A report from Capital Research Center details how George Soros’s Open Society Foundations has given more than $80 million to groups “tied to terrorism or extremist violence.”

The Soros-backed foundation has awarded more than $23 million to seven groups “that directly assist domestic terrorism and criminality” in the U.S., including engaging or providing material support to “violence, property destruction, economic sabotage, harassment” among others that meet the domestic terrorism definition, according to the report.

The report, authored by Ryan Mauro, details a nexus between domestic terror activities and support for international terrorism, specifically Hamas, in addition to communist sympathizers.

“Open Society has sent millions of dollars into U.S.-based organizations that engage in ‘direct actions’ that the FBI defines as domestic terrorism,” according to the report. “These groups include the Center for Third World Organizing and its militant partner Ruckus Society, which trained activists in property destruction and sabotage during the 2020 riots, the Sunrise Movement, which endorsed the Antifa-linked Stop Cop City campaign, in which activists currently face over 40 domestic terrorism charges and 60 racketeering indictments.”

Following the deadly shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Dallas last month, Trump posted to Truth Social:

“The continuing violence from Radical Left Terrorists, in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, must be stopped. I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller stated after Trump signed the memorandum:

“This is a very historic and significant day. This is the first time in American history that there is an all-of-government effort to dismantle left-wing terrorism, to dismantle Antifa, to dismantle the organizations that have been carrying out these acts of political violence and terrorism.

“There is a entire system of feeder organizations that provide money, resources, weapons, and when they’re attacking ICE officers, they’re attacking federal buildings, when they’re isolating public officials for harassment, doxxing, intimidation, and ultimately attempted assassination, it is all carefully planned, executed, and thought through. It is terrorism on our soil. Because of this executive order, Kash [Patel] and Pam [Bondi] are going to have the tools they need, working with Scott [Bessent] to take these organizations apart piece by piece. And the central hub of that effort is going to be the Joint Terrorism Task Force, or JTTF, which sits inside the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

