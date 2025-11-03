Gen. Flyn issues warning on militant Islam, inaction against treason

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



Accountability has for much too long been sorely lacking in Washington, D.C., Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said.

In a series of weekend posts he also hailed the “fearless reporting” of independent media.

Such alternative voice continue to be suppressed by Big Tech after playing an outsized role in balancing the corporate media’s coverage of the historic 2024 presidential election, as only WorldTribune.com has reported.

Related: Facebook backs CNN coverage of major CCP military parade, censors WorldTribune.com report, September 8, 2025

Flynn wrote:

• As Ronald Reagan warned, we are no longer one generation away from losing our freedoms, we’re one presidency away from… IF we don’t hold people who committed TREASON accountable! Enough is Enough.

• Independent media hold power to account with unwavering integrity. Their fearless reporting surfaces overlooked truths, empowering citizens and strengthening informed public discourse. Something the corporate media refuses to do. As John Adams warned, “Facts are stubborn things; whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”

• Now is the time to get Bills H.R. 4097 and S. 2293 wrapped up and finally designate CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. America’s leaders must confront this domestic threat network using Sharia as a weapon – through halal finance, lawfare, propaganda, and political capture. There is a constitutional way to overcome this existential threat. Don’t wait any longer.

• A soft government trying to appease everyone using “democracy” as its underpinning will lead to “mischief.” This is what the Left is driving us toward in America. We are already principally a Christian nation. That is what is under attack in America. Simply trying to be a Christian and living Christian values is all many want and most Americans want to be left alone without too much government overreach. All of this is changing in front of our eyes. The incompatibility and competition of and between certain political ideologies with our constitutional republic is where we are headed. Time will not make this problem go away.

Support Free Press Foundation