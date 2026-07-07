Gertz: DSA’s 2026 U.S. revolution is redefining ‘democracy’ in CCP terms

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The new face of communism in the United States is not like the grim pro-Soviet Left of the twentieth century. Rather it has embedded in the American culture, inspired by the Chinese Communist Party according to security correspondent Bill Gertz.

“Communists worldwide led by the People’s Republic of China are redefining democracy as a Marxist construct” that is actually both undemocratic and dictatorial, he said.

Now, in the United States, the Democratic Socialists of America are doing the same thing, Gertz said in his “Victory over Communism” podcast.

Some members and chapters of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have hosted monthly political education seminars on “modern China” that have praised aspects of the Chinese Communist Party’s state-controlled economy and governance.

Reports have revealed that the DSA, of which New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is a member, has cultivated connections with CCP officials and attempted to silence internal criticism of China’s human rights abuses, Hong Kong crackdowns, and Taiwan policy in the name of “anti-imperialism.”

Supporters of the growing socialist/communist movement in the United States naturally attribute this to “fringe factions” and insist the wider U.S. movement is an organic, grassroots response to domestic economic pressures.

In a July 2 Washington Times op-ed, Gertz noted that the U.S. movement is redefining “democracy” in CCP terms.

“The United States remains a bastion of freedom and democracy. But American leaders have failed for decades to understand and counter the most serious threat to our existence: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the nation it rules, the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” Gertz wrote.

In his first term, President Donald Trump’s administration “slowed but did not halt the decades-long appeasement toward Beijing,” Gertz noted.

“The signs of a return to appeasement are unmistakable: They include a delay in sending $14 billion in urgently needed weapons to Taiwan and a renewed reluctance by those in power to tell the truth about the realities of the PRC and its drive for global supremacy.”

Gertz pointed to a a meeting he had last year with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, aboard the Pentagon chief’s militarized Boeing 747: “I had a simple message: China is going to take over the world unless the United States prevents it. And if China does achieve world domination, it will be a terrible place, without freedom for our children and grandchildren.”

In a report earlier this year, Newsweek noted it obtained internal minutes from DSA meetings which show the U.S. organization has cozied up to the CCP and taken Beijing-aligned positions.

“The materials document a sustained pattern of ideological alignment, narrative filtering, and network overlap consistent with influence conducted at the discursive and organizational level,” said one member, who secretly provided the outlet with the behind-the-scenes records.

In an Oct. 8, 2025 meeting, a New York-based political activist boasted about building up the DSA’s China Working Group on the International Committee to deepen ties with Beijing.

“China wants to interface with the DSA,” said the person, whose name was redacted in the documents.

“If we develop a killer two-week eternity, hire locals, and develop further connections with the CPC [Communist Party of China[, then we’re golden.”

Members who questioned the DSA’s stance on China were deemed unkind and pushed toward conversations meant to foster debate, according to the minutes, Newsweek reported.

“This isn’t what I signed up for and I imagine it’s not what a majority of members signed up for,” a member who is part of DSA’s International Committee told Newsweek. “There’s no way you can be a part of the organization and promote the things they’re doing.”

Central to what the CCP is doing, Gertz noted, is the conquest of Taiwan.

Taking the island democracy “is a critical first step in this process of CCP world domination, whether by force or subversion — to neutralize an alternative model for the Chinese people, to command the center of the First Island Chain, and to capture intact Taiwan’s supremely strategic semiconductor industry,” Gertz wrote.

“As with the mass killing spree that followed Mao Zedong’s rise to power, the takeover of Taiwan can be expected to produce another round of mass death, in the hundreds of thousands. The reason is that communist doctrine views people as merely spiritless animals. People deemed by the communists to be on the wrong side of historical materialism can therefore be eliminated to pave the way for a never-to-be achieved communist utopia and new communist ideal man.”

Gertz said the first step to counter the CCP’s pursuit of world domination “is to educate and remind the public of the fact that the American-led global system of governance and commerce has produced the most fantastic and extraordinary advancement of humanity in world history.”

Next, Gertz continued, “Taiwan must step up its military readiness. Yes, Taiwan can effectively win against a more powerful PLA with superior and innovative weapons technology, such as its plan for 20,000-armed drones to defeat an assault.”

Gertz concluded: “The United States could strengthen this pan-Pacific democratic community with the commitment that we will never abandon the people of Taiwan.

“America urgently needs a new strategic approach to counter the CCP’s expansionist objectives. Taiwan must be at the center of that mission. First, to shore up its defenses, then to jointly form a powerful pan-Pacific coalition of democratic nations, to ultimately provide the Chinese people with a model for a better future, for themselves and for mankind.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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