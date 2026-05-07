‘Get lost’: Hakeem Jeffries knows he won’t be charged for ‘inciting violence’ against president

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Democrat media’s assassination culture is alive and well. Just ask CBS 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell and almost any Democrat members of Congress.

Last month, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York used the phrase “maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time” to describe the Democrats’ fight against the Trump Administration, particularly in congressional redistricting after a Virginia court approved maps favorable to Democrats.

Republicans slammed Jeffries, saying that kind of rhetoric is inciting some people to answer the call with violence.

In her 60 minutes interview with President Donald Trump within hours of the third assassination attempt against him, she read from the shooter’s manifesto that accused Trump of being a pedophile and rapist. Trump responded:

“You should be ashamed of yourself for reading that, because I’m not any of those things. You shouldn’t be reading that on ‘60 Minutes.’ You’re a disgrace.”

Days after Jeffries called for “maximum warfare” and displayed the message on a poster with President Donald Trump’s image, Cole Allen attempted to assassinate the president at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In a post to Truth Social on Thursday, Trump called for Jeffries to be charged with “inciting violence.”

“This lunatic, Hakeem ‘Low IQ’ Jeffries, should be charged with INCITING VIOLENCE!” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Democrats actually want to Destroy our Country. President DJT.”

The post included side-by-side images of Jeffries standing in front of a sign pledging “maximum warfare” against Trump’s agenda and a surveillance image of Allen as he tried to enter the D.C. event.

Related: Once-reputable ’60 Minutes’ confronts president with would-be assassin’s unsubstantiated smears, April 27, 2026

Jeffries is not worried. He defended his call for “maximum warfare” when asked about it following the assassintion attempt, Axios reported.

“As it relates to the comment related to ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time,’ in connection with the redistricting battle that Republicans launched, I stand by it,” Jeffries said. “You can continue to criticize me for it. I don’t give a damn about the criticism … get lost.”

Republicans are obliging by continuing to criticize Jeffries.

“Hakeem Jeffries called for ‘Maximum warfare’ against President Trump and his Administration,” Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde wrote in a post to X. “The Democrat Party’s rhetoric is demonic and dangerous.”

“It is unacceptable that House Democrats continue to remain silent in the aftermath of his call for ‘maximum warfare, everywhere, all the time’ against Republicans,” Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine wrote on X.

Fine further called for Democrats to hold Jeffries “accountable.”

We’ll see how that works out.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is calling for an investigation into the Torrance, California gun store that sold a shotgun to Allen.

In a letter to LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, Hahn urged prosecutors to investigate Turner’s Outdoorsman over firearm sales she says are heavily tied to crime guns recovered across California.

Hahn cited figures from the California Department of Justice which show eight Turner’s Outdoorsman stores in Los Angeles County were linked to a “disproportionate number of firearms recovered at crime scenes.”

Nearly 8,000 crime guns traced statewide between 2022 and 2024 allegedly came from Turner’s locations, more than any other gun dealer in California.

Hahn singled out the retailer’s Torrance store, saying it alone was tied to 624 recovered firearms during that stretch, making it the second-highest-ranking individual gun retailer in the state.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said op May 3 that Allen fancied himself “Rambo” and came armed “to the teeth.”

“Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions,” Pirro said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

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