Giddy jihadist influencers on fire after NYC victory; ‘Mamdani migration’ called real thing

One day after Muslim Marxist Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election, a huge throng of Muslims gathered in New York City to claim the city for Islam.

“We’re done hiding. We’re done. —This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of Islam, and we will not stop until it enters every home,” a speaker at the gathering said.

“I wanna hear it in every single district. It should tremble. Brooklyn should hear it. The Bronx should hear it. Queens should hear it. Say it as if the ummah depends on this, my brothers and sisters — There is no God worthy of worship except Allah — and final prophet, Mohammed.”

Revolver News noted that those who watched what happened in New York over the course of six days “aren’t being ‘bigots’ for feeling uneasy. They’re watching their country’s biggest city slip further from the culture that built it, just days after electing a Marxist mayor.”

Some on social media said New York City has become occupied territory as seemingly most, if not all, of America’s most notorious jihadists were in the Big Apple to celebrate Mamdani’s rise:

The Mamdani rise, on the other hand, has also set up what is seen as the “Mamdani migration.”

Several Red States are gearing up to welcome throngs of New Yorkers who are expected to flee socialist rule.

Glenn Hamer, who heads the Texas Association of Business, notes that the Lone Star State has passed a ban on taxing stocks, capital gains and estates. On top of that, he says the fledgling Texas Stock Exchange positions the state as the new finance center of the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott joked in a post to X: “After the polls close, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked that he’s trying to decide whether to impose a tariff or build a border wall.

Also in Florida, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote on Facebook he wanted to be the first to invite New Yorkers to the county. He said New York City Police officers can come work in an organization that’s cutting edge, innovative and in a community that appreciates law enforcement. Chitwood also says business owners can enjoy a safe, growing community, a great business environment and a fantastic place to raise a family.

Fox News host Sean Hannity, who relocated to Florida from New York in January, said that his “funny friends” had been flooding his phone with memes about the dire state they believe the city will descend into as a result of Mamdani’s win and how that might push a wave of New Yorkers to relocate to the Sunshine State.

