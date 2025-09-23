Google claims it caved to Team Biden’s censorship demands

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 23, 2025 Real World News



Google insists that it complied with pressure from the Biden Administration to censor “misinformation” relating to the Covid pandemic.

“Senior Biden Administration officials, including White House officials, conducted repeated and sustained outreach to Alphabet and pressed the Company regarding certain user-generated content related to the COVID-19 pandemic that did not violate its policies,” a lawyer for Google wrote in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

The lawyer said that Team Biden “created a political atmosphere that sought to influence the actions of platforms based on their concerns regarding misinformation.”

Google said that Jordan and the Judiciary Committee have “taken important steps to highlight that onerous obligations under laws such as the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act may stifle innovation and restrict access to information.”

But using algorithms to interfere with the free flow of information is not necessarily a government innovation.

WorldTribune.com‘s alternative but responsible coverage of Covid and news themes has long been targeted for suppression by Google and its multiple multinational corporate allies and advertisers.

In August, WorldTribune.com, an independent news platform published by East West Services, Inc. since 1999, formally issued cease-and-desist letters to both Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc. in response to years of sustained suppression of its editorial content and monetization streams.

WorldTribune.com Editor and Publisher Robert Morton stated: “We are not a blog. We are not an outlet trafficking in rumor or outrage. We are a professional news organization dedicated to the truth, wherever it leads. What Google and Meta have done — silencing dissenting or independent journalism under the guise of algorithmic neutrality — undermines the very foundation of the American republic.”

In its letter to Jordan, Google promised to restore YouTube accounts that have been banned for political speech, admitting that the Biden Administration pressured it to censor Americans that did not violate the company’s terms of service.

“Reflecting the Company’s commitment to free expression, YouTube will provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect,” the lawyer representing Google wrote to Jordan.

