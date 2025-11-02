Governor race in Democrat NJ down to the wire; ‘Pray for the people of NY’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 2, 2025 Real World News



In deep blue New Jersey, Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli is within striking distance of flipping the statehouse.

In deeper blue New York City, while the polls have tightened, socialist Zohran Mamdani is still expected to win the mayoral contest.

Ciattarelli trails Democrat Mikie Sherrill in the latest polling by less than a percentage point, which is within the margin of error.

Sherrill’s lead has dropped to 50.2% to 49.3% in an Atlas Intel poll released on Saturday.

“The new poll has Ciattarelli, who was defeated by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 by a narrow 51% to 48% margin, running up big margins among men, but trailing with women,” the New York Post reported.

Ciattarelli has garnered 99 percent support among Trump voters while Sherrill is supported by 96 percent of Kamala Harris voters, the polling shows.

Meanwhile, in the New York mayoral race, the most recent polling shows Mamdani’s once commanding lead shrinking to seven points over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Unlike the primaries, the general election does not use ranked-choice voting, so the candidate with the most votes after election day will become mayor.

The latest poll has Mamdani at 41%, Cuomo at 34%, and Republicans Curtis Sliwa at 24%.

“If Mamdani wins New York City, it’ll be the biggest victory for Marxists and socialists in American history,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Mamdani has yet to get the endorsement of former President Barack Obama, who was across the Hudson River on Saturday at a last-minute rally for Sherrill at Essex County Community College in Newark.

Obama had previously endorsed Bill de Blasio, who would go on to be one of the most unpopular mayors in NYC history.

Veteran political consultant Hank Sheinkopf, who worked on Democrat Bill Clinton’s presidential re-election campaign, told The Post, “Obama is being very careful. An Obama endorsement of Mamdani could be used against Democrats across the country next year in close elections when they’re trying to back the House.”

