Grassley memo: Biden team obtained personal information on 639,000 GOP supporters

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 14, 2026

The Biden Justice Department, via special counsel Jack Smith, obtained spreadsheets containing the personal information of at least 639,000 Republican donors, supporters, and voters, according to “recently reviewed subpoena returns” detailed in a memo released on Oct. 14 by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

According to the memo, the records were collected during the “Arctic Frost” probe into President Donald Trump’s challenging of the 2020 election results.

The spreadsheets included names, dates of birth, physical addresses, emails, credit card information, whether the person was a registered Republican, their occupation and place of employment. The list included retirees, pool technicians, drivers, loggers, etc., donor analysis data and donation amount.

More than 148,000 of those whose information was obtained were identified specifically as small-dollar campaign donors.

Grassley slammed the data gathering as “incredibly invasive.”

Smith also sought and obtained information on the sales of red MAGA hats and Trump memorabilia, which Grassley noted included “individual purchasers and shipping addresses for home delivery.”

“This is in addition to collecting a catalog of Trump campaign products including these red hats, T-shirts, mugs, and door mats,” Grassley said. “This further illustrates the extensive scope of irrelevant and personally invasive records obtained by Smith which were shared with FBI agents.”

“This update further corroborates that Smith and his partisan team aimed to map out the entire Republican Party apparatus,” he continued. “I again call on my Democratic colleagues to join my oversight work instead of trying to defend Smith and sweep his abuse of authority under the rug.”

Grassley noted that during Smith’s hearing last month, he pressed the former special counsel for a “yes or no” answer on whether his investigation gathered data on donors.

“Yes,” Smith said. “We acquired financial information. As I sit here right now, I cannot recite to you every subpoena we issued. I can tell you why we issued subpoenas. And it was to conduct a criminal investigation of one of the most serious crimes that’s ever happened in our nation’s history. I had a duty to collect facts.”

NEW: @ChuckGrassley Reveals Jack Smith Probe Collected Data on 639,000 Republicans, cites lawful whistleblower disclosures and subpoenas – Names

– DOB

– Physical addresses, occupation, place of employment

– Individual political registration: Republican

– Donor Analysis Data (frequency) + donor amounts

– As one example, the attached memo shows the GOP donor contributed in 2005 and 2020 Grassley: “This update shows that Jack Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate.” NOTE: The new data revealed by Grassley should not be seen in isolation. It was part of overarching investigative strategy by the Special Counsel. Special Counsel Jack Smith’s “Pen Register” collection of @SusieWiles47 phone data in 2023 combined with lawmaker communications + journalists opened the door to mapping the Trump campaign and defense team. While the contents of the calls were not collected, it was a sweeping collection operation. Smith’s supporters call it an aggressive criminal investigation. His critics label it the “Jack Smith Dragnet,” and characterize the data collection on GOP voters and donors as an abuse of process and power. Link to FULL Grassley memo in the thread: 👇 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 14, 2026

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