Grassley memo: Biden team obtained personal information on 639,000 GOP supporters

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 14, 2026

The Biden Justice Department, via special counsel Jack Smith, obtained spreadsheets containing the personal information of at least 639,000 Republican donors, supporters, and voters, according to “recently reviewed subpoena returns” detailed in a memo released on Oct. 14 by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley.

Jack Smith

According to the memo, the records were collected during the “Arctic Frost” probe into President Donald Trump’s challenging of the 2020 election results.

The spreadsheets included names, dates of birth, physical addresses, emails, credit card information, whether the person was a registered Republican, their occupation and place of employment. The list included retirees, pool technicians, drivers, loggers, etc., donor analysis data and donation amount.

More than 148,000 of those whose information was obtained were identified specifically as small-dollar campaign donors.

Grassley slammed the data gathering as “incredibly invasive.”

Smith also sought and obtained information on the sales of red MAGA hats and Trump memorabilia, which Grassley noted included “individual purchasers and shipping addresses for home delivery.”

“This is in addition to collecting a catalog of Trump campaign products including these red hats, T-shirts, mugs, and door mats,” Grassley said. “This further illustrates the extensive scope of irrelevant and personally invasive records obtained by Smith which were shared with FBI agents.”

“This update further corroborates that Smith and his partisan team aimed to map out the entire Republican Party apparatus,” he continued. “I again call on my Democratic colleagues to join my oversight work instead of trying to defend Smith and sweep his abuse of authority under the rug.”

Grassley noted that during Smith’s hearing last month, he pressed the former special counsel for a “yes or no” answer on whether his investigation gathered data on donors.

“Yes,” Smith said. “We acquired financial information. As I sit here right now, I cannot recite to you every subpoena we issued. I can tell you why we issued subpoenas. And it was to conduct a criminal investigation of one of the most serious crimes that’s ever happened in our nation’s history. I had a duty to collect facts.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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