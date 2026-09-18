‘Greatest story never told’: Do ‘Republicans’ hope to lose control of Congress?

by WorldTribune Staff, September 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



During the Thursday broadcast of Fox News’s “The Ingraham Angle, economist on Fox Business host Larry Kudlow used the phrase “the greatest story never told” to describe what he and host Laura Ingraham view as President Donald Trump’s major economic achievements.

They highlighted recent Census Bureau data showing that real median household incomes grew significantly in 2025, and pointed to high wages for blue-collar trades.

The fact that some Republican candidates are not heavily campaigning on Trump’s successes led Ingraham to say:”How many Republicans secretly want Trump to lose? There’s no other explanation for why they shouldn’t be on the offense on the U.S. economy.”

Ingraham and Kudlow posited that many Capitol Hill Republicans secretly want to lose their majorities so they can avoid the political burden and pressure of trying to pass the MAGA legislative agenda.

The Census Bureau reported this week that real median household income rose 2.6% in 2025 to $87,460 — the highest level since the agency began tracking the measure in 1967.

“Why aren’t Republicans screaming this from the rooftops?” Ingraham asked.

Kudlow agreed, saying workers in trades tied to data-center construction and other industries — including pipefitters, electricians, welders and carpenters — are making “close to $200,000 a year.”

Ingraham chimed in that it was the “best time ever for men without college degrees right now.”

Kudlow also touted tax cuts enacted last year, singling out “tax-free tips” and “tax-free overtime” as benefits for workers putting in extra hours.

“I call this the greatest story never told,” Kudlow said.

The RealClearPolling average of the generic congressional ballot stood Friday at 50.5% for Democrats and 41.9% for Republicans, an 8.6-point Democrat advantage.

Despite the specific metrics Kudlow highlighted, Americans continue to feel an immense squeeze from high grocery costs and rising gasoline prices.

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