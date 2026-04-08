Hardball: Sec. Mullin proposes ending international travel to sanctuary cities

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In one of his first moves since being confirmed as the new Homeland Security chief, Markwayne Mullin proposed prohibiting international travel at airports in America’s sanctuary cities.

Mullin on Monday proposed eliminating Customs and Border Patrol at international airports in sanctuary cities which refuse to cooperate with Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

“If they are a sanctuary city, should they really be processing customs into their city?” Mullin asked Fox News’ Bret Baier. “Seriously, if they are a sanctuary city and they are receiving international flights, and we’re asking them to partner with us at the airport, but once they walk out of the airport, they’re not going to enforce immigration policy? Maybe we need to have a really hard look at that because we need to focus on cities that want to work with us.”

Mullin’s proposal would effectively end international travel for a number of major hubs in blue cities such as Los Angeles and New York.

Meanwhile, Democrats are continuing their partial government shutdown by refusing to come to the negotiating table, insisting they will only fund Homeland Security if Congress agrees to essentially end the deportation of illegal aliens by requiring a judicial warrant. In a move critics say is aimed at protecting illegal aliens who are illegally voting, Democrats also demand that ICE be forbidden from operating at polling places.

The shutdown saw massive lines develop at airports around the country after an exodus of TSA workers who missed multiple paychecks, which led to President Donald Trump ordering ICE to begin security operations to alleviate the problem.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem publicly identified 500 cities, counties, and states that are allegedly obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a warning letter to 32 “sanctuary jurisdictions” last August urging them to comply with federal law or face repercussions.

Trump issued an executive order last year outlining a White House crackdown on cities that do not comply with federal immigration authorities.

Mullin said on Monday that he plans to do the same:

“Well, I’m saying we’re going to have to start prioritizing things at some point. Right now, remember, the Democrats are wanting to defund Customs and Border Patrol. Well, who processes those individuals when they walk off the plane? And so I’m going to have to be forced to make hard decisions. Who is willing to work with us and partner with us?”

“Once again, I’m not going outside the policies that Congress passed for me. And we’re not trying to pass those … but we’re saying that you’ve got to partner with us,” he added.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin reveals sanctuary cities may lose CBP-CUSTOMS at airports until they comply This would effectively BLOCK international travel there DO IT! FAFO! pic.twitter.com/GtKbF9WCap “Should sanctuary cities be processing Customs into their city? I’m… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

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