Has the Left concocted a new ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ moment?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 14, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Left milked “hands up, don’t shoot” for all they could get out of it.

“Hands up, don’t shoot” started in Ferguson, Missouri after the shooting of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Authorities, including the Obama Justice Department, concluded that Brown did not have his hands up in surrender when he was shot and killed by Wilson.

No matter. They still used it, and to great effect.

As CNN put it in a 2015 headline: Why ‘hands up, don’t shoot’ resonates regardless of evidence.

“Hands up, don’t shoot” was tossed in the dumpster with the emergence of Black Lives Matter.

The central BLM organization, however, imploded in the face of severe scrutiny over how it handled tens of millions of dollars in donations received after the 2020 rioting. Reports highlighted substantial spending on real estate, consulting fees, and payments to family members of leadership.

To keep the focus on the “systemic racism” narrative, the Left needed a new gimmick.

And it looks like they may have found it, according to a Monday report by Revolver News.

“And this time the claim is even darker,” the report said. “Black Americans are being told that they’re being hunted and lynched all across the country.”

There have been several recent cases which involve black Americans being found hanged.

One was the death of a 21-year-old black student at Delta State University in Mississippi. Students and staff found the student hanging from a tree on the campus in Cleveland, Mississippi, on Sept. 15, 2025.

“At first, discovering the body created fear and speculation,” Revolver News noted. “Then the state medical examiner conducted an autopsy, and the truth came out.”

The medical examiner ruled it a suicide.

Other cases in 2025 and 2026 of black Americans found hanged were also ruled suicides.

That did not stop the Left from launching into another “horrifying racial hoax” which “is taking shape, and once again, leftwing politicians are way more interested in getting the headline and agenda out than waiting for investigators to actually finish their work,” Revolver News noted.

Congressional Democrats are demanding that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate what they say is an alarming number of black Americans found hanging from trees in recent years across mostly the U.S. South, theGrio reported.

Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Ayanna Pressley posted to X that America has a “lynching problem.”

Black folks are being found hanged in America. This is a national crisis and we CANNOT stand by while strange fruit hangs from trees across the country. We’re demanding a federal investigation NOW so we can stop modern-day lynchings. https://t.co/IfiRiYOMNC — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 10, 2026

Revolver News noted: “That’s an extraordinary accusation for a sitting member of Congress to make, with zero evidence and actual facts and evidence pointing to suicide and no ‘foul play’ in most cases. And now, under Pressley’s disgusting hoax post, now sits one of those nifty little Community Notes that she probably wishes would disappear.”

The Left can also count on their comrades in the media to amplify the narrative, which CNN gladly did.

CNN reported on the hanging of a black woman to push that narrative. The person arrested for the crime? It was a black man. CNN does not mention this, it only runs a photo of the suspect, Jarques Ratliff, some 15 paragraphs into the report.

Revolver News concluded:

We’ve already watched what happens when a politically useful leftwing story becomes a slogan before the evidence catches up. “Hands up, don’t shoot” should have taught everybody that lesson, but apparently it didn’t. This is still one of the Dems’ favorite go-to moves. If somebody murdered these people, find the killer and throw the book at them. But if the evidence says suicide, Dem politicians don’t get to rewrite the cause of death because “modern-day lynching” makes a better headline and might get blacks out to vote in November.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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