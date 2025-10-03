Hegseth: U.S. forces took out another drug-trafficking boat near Venezuela

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 3, 2025

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Friday said the U.S. military conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a drug-trafficking boat off the coast of Venezuela, killing four men aboard.

“The strike was conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela while the vessel was transporting substantial amounts of narcotics – headed to America to poison our people,” Hegseth wrote in an X post.

Military intelligence “without a doubt” confirmed the boat was trafficking narcotics, the people onboard were narco-terrorists, and they were operating on a known narco-trafficking transit route, Hegseth said.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump, who gave the order to take out the vessel, said the boat was “loaded with enough drugs to kill 25 TO 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE.”

Hegseth noted the strikes will continue “until the attacks on the American people are over!!!!”

Friday’s strike is the fourth on vessels off the coast of Venezuela in what the Trump Administration said are international waters.

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration told Congress that it is engaged in “armed conflict” with drug cartels and that anyone smuggling illegal drugs should be considered “unlawful combatants.”

Earlier this morning, on President Trump’s orders, I directed a lethal, kinetic strike on a narco-trafficking vessel affiliated with Designated Terrorist Organizations in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility. Four male narco-terrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the… pic.twitter.com/QpNPljFcGn — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) October 3, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation