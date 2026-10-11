‘Hell, no’: 88-year-old woman without computer denies making $150,000 in donations to ActBlue

by WorldTribune Staff, October 11, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



For the past six years, the Left’s mega fundraising arm ActBlue has counted Michigan resident Elizabeth Waffle as a super donor.

In fact, Waffle is listed as having made eight donations per day since 2020, adding up to over $150,000.

Waffle it seems really likes Democrat candidates.

FEC records show 14,696 donations in her name since 2020, averaging about eight a day and $9.18 each. Most went to ActBlue, with 15 listed to socialist U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, 104 to Hakeem Jeffries, and 339 to the 314 Action Fund.

The problem is, Waffle, who is 88-years-old, does not have a computer, and only has limited internet on her phone, says she never made most of those donations.

The Michigan resident told investigative journalist Charlie LeDuff that she has given small amounts and confirmed some to El-Sayed, but not the total or the frequency. She told him “150,000 is abnormal” and “I think it’s wrong.”

Waffle lives in Milan after her house burned. She told LeDuff she has no computer and only spotty internet on her phone.

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Donations in her name came from both the trailer and an apartment she rented after the fire, sometimes on the same day.

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Waffle said, “One hundred and fifty thousand? Hell no, I don’t have that kind of money.”

ActBlue is currently under a multi-committee congressional investigation led by House Republicans:

• Committees involved: The Committee on House Administration, the House Judiciary Committee, and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

• Core focus: Lawmakers are investigating allegations that ActBlue maintained lenient fraud-prevention standards that allegedly allowed illegal, fraudulent, or foreign-national political contributions during recent election cycles.

• Subpoenas and testimony: ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones and multiple current and former legal, compliance, and customer service staff members have been subpoenaed. During public hearings and depositions, several officials and the CEO invoked the Fifth Amendment or faced congressional threats of contempt over withheld documents and privilege assertions.

Related: Like Fauci, ActBlue co-founder pleads Fifth in closed door House deposition, August 23, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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