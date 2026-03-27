Homan: Trump policies hurt cartels’, China’s bottom line; Business boomed under Biden

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



President Donald Trump’s border policies are devastating the Mexican cartels which flourished under the Biden-Harris regime, border czar Tom Homan said Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Cartel profits have plummeted and fentanyl supplies to the U.S. have dropped by nearly 60 percent, Homan said.

​“Cartels are going broke,” Homan said. “They know it’s hard here.”​

Homan also had a message for the mostly Democrat-run sanctuary cities, saying the Trump Administration is “suing the hell” out of them.

“I see there’s a lot of language out there that President Trump’s backing off of mass deportation. No, he’s not. Look, people are saying I’m not serious about deportation. … I’ve overseen more deportations than any man since the Eisenhower administration. Tom Homan is not weak on deportation,” Homan said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) under the Trump Administration intensified enforcement operations, putting pressure on the global fentanyl supply chain, forcing narco-terrorists such as the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG Cartel to alter their business model.

DEA lab testing showed 29 percent of fentanyl pills analyzed during fiscal year 2025 had a potentially lethal dose, a significant drop from just two years earlier, when 76 percent of pills had enough fentanyl to kill. The purity of fentanyl powder has decreased to 10.3 percent in fiscal year 2025 from 19.5 percent in 2024, the DEA said.

Sara Carter, director of the National Drug Control Policy and a CPAC speaker, said that securing the U.S. border has meant fewer illegal aliens and drugs, especially fentanyl.

​“We’ve seen a decrease in fentanyl coming into our country of around 56 percent to 57 percent, which is phenomenal,” she said. “You’re holding China accountable and telling them we are watching the supply chain, and you will be responsible if we see more deaths in our country.”

​The cartels securing fentanyl precursor chemicals from China and India know what they are doing, Carter said, adding that cartels and America’s adversaries want “to break us and to create this massive casualty event.”

Carter noted that under the Biden-Harris regime the cartels raked in hundreds of billions of dollars from human trafficking and the sale of narcotics. She said adversarial countries pushing drugs onto American streets, such as China, amounted to a “proxy war” against the United States.

​Homan and Carter also applauded Operation Southern Spear, in which narcoterrorists carrying drugs on boats in the Caribbean were obliterated in U.S. military air strikes.

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