House bill allows victims of illegal alien crime to sue sanctuary officials, jurisdictions

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 13, 2026

Legislation introduced by House Republicans will allow the victims of crimes committed by illegal aliens to sue officials in the sanctuary cities and states that release the criminals.

The Shut Down Sanctuary Policies Act of 2026 (H.R. 7640), introduced by California Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, is federal legislation that aims to preempt state and local sanctuary laws and mandate cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Key provisions of the bill:

• Private right of action: Creates a legal mechanism for victims of certain crimes to sue state or local governments if an individual was released from custody despite a federal detainer.

• Preemption of sanctuary laws: Prohibits state and local governments or personnel from restricting cooperation with federal immigration officials or blocking the sharing of immigration-related information.

• Mandatory detainers: Requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to issue an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer for individuals arrested for any criminal or motor vehicle offense if probable cause exists that they are deportable or inadmissible.

• Funding penalties: Makes jurisdictions that fail to comply with federal immigration requests ineligible for specific federal law enforcement and immigration grants (such as COPS and Byrne JAG funds), reallocating those funds to cooperative jurisdictions.

• Federal immunity: Provides federal legal protection and immunity for local officials and entities that comply with federal immigration requests.

“It allows people who’ve been harmed, where local political leaders tell the local law enforcement they can’t work with federal law enforcement, detainers aren’t honored … to go take that city, take that state to court, and say, ‘look, this was ridiculous. What happened and was so wrong, so tragic,’ ” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan told Just the News

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pointed to a case where an illegal immigrant from India who was released during the Biden years stalked and killed a woman in California.

DHS confirmed that Rohit Rohit, the man accused of stalking 38-year-old Shalini Thakur for months before executing her in a Panera Bread parking lot in Sacramento, was in the country illegally.

“Sanctuary politicians must put an end to reckless policies that play Russian roulette with American lives,” the DHS said.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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