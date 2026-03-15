How goes the war? Don’t ask AI or NY Times; Trump invites allies to make Hormuz straight again

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2026 Real World News



Two major wars are raging at the moment: One by the United States against Iran; The other by multiple powerful influencers on cognitive assessments of that conflict.

What is cognition? Basically an individual’s conclusion after being barraged by a blizzard of conflicting “news” reports, analysis and commentary. As one online source defines it:

Cognition encompasses mental processes that acquire, store, retrieve, transform, or apply information. Cognitions help individuals understand and interact with the world.

While President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. military had “totally obliterated” Iran’s military facilities on Kharg Island, all Americans had their eye on the price of gasoline.

Oil and gas prices have surged as military operations have been focused on the Strait of Hormuz through which one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas passes through.

But in a weekend of tactical demands leveled at Iran, policy statements addressed to U.S. allies and non-stop media fact-checking — all on social media for the entire world to read — the president paved the way for a solution to the worldwide energy crisis precipitated by his fateful decision to green-light the decisive military offensive.

On Saturday afternoon, March 14, he delivered a powerful proposal that U.S. allies take sides against the world’s nuclear armed rogue states in what should “always been a team effort” and straighten out the Strait of Hormuz:

The United States of America has beaten and completely decimated Iran, both Militarily, Economically, and in every other way, but the Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT! The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well. This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be — It will bring the World together toward Harmony, Security, and Everlasting Peace! President DONALD J. TRUMP

In response, the once-defiant regime appeared to be under enormous pressure: “As a matter of fact, the Strait of Hormuz is open,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was quoted as saying.

“It is only closed to the tankers and ships belong[ing] to our enemies, to those who are attacking us and their allies. Others are free to pass.”

Trump also blistered the New York Times, once known as “the newspaper of record” for its still powerful impact on legacy media narratives that in turn shape public attitudes toward the war.

We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time – Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

In another post he suggested that the Times and the Wall Street Journal “actually want us to lose the War:”

Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use. In actuality, the Base was hit a few days ago, but the planes were not “struck” or “destroyed.” Four of the five had virtually no damage, and are already back in service. One had slightly more damage, but will be in the air shortly. None were destroyed, or close to that, as the Fake News said in headlines. The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal (in particular), and other Lowlife “Papers” and Media actually want us to lose the War. Their terrible reporting is the exact opposite of the actual facts! They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America. Fortunately, as proven by our Great and Conclusive Election Win in 2024, the People of our Country understand what is happening far better than the Fake News Media! President DONALD J. TRUMP

But perhaps more deadly than fading legacy media is AI [Artificial Intelligence]:

Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are Militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at “feeding” the very appreciative Fake News Media false information. Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses, quite well, considering they are being annihilated by the day. They showed phony “Kamikaze Boats,” shooting at various Ships at Sea, which looks wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these Boats don’t exist — It’s all false information to show how “tough” their already defeated Military is! The five U.S. Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged, according to The Wall Street Journal’s false reporting, and others, are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies. Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that! The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information! The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they “win” are those that they create through AI, and are distributed by Corrupt Media Outlets. The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES. That’s why their Approval Rating is so low, and I can win a Presidential Election, IN A LANDSLIDE, getting only 5% positive Press — They have no credibility! I am so thrilled to see Brendan Carr, the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), looking at the licenses of some of these Corrupt and Highly Unpatriotic “News” Organizations. They get Billions of Dollars of FREE American Airwaves, and use it to perpetuate LIES, both in News and almost all of their Shows, including the Late Night Morons, who get gigantic Salaries for horrible Ratings, and never get, as I used to say in The Apprentice, “FIRED.” Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island… Iran has NO ability to defend anything that we… pic.twitter.com/2iEzCOyA3P — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 13, 2026

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