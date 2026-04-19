‘Mamdani curse’: Mets fans blame commie mayor for losing skid

by WorldTribune Staff, April 19, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In 1969 the “Curse of the Black Cat” occurred on Sept. 9 when a black cat appeared at Shea Stadium, walking in front of the Chicago Cubs dugout during a crucial game against the New York Mets. The incident symbolized the Cubs’ late-season collapse and the Mets’ surge to the World Series, as the Cubs lost the game 7-1, leading to a 17-25 record in September and the loss of a 155-day division lead.

In 2026, the Mets are suffering from the “Mamdani Curse.”

The Mets have went on another massive spending spree in the offseason and now have the highest payroll in baseball. They were off to a strong 7-4 start in the early going of the 2026 season.

Then, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani showed up at Citi Field in Queens and was seen hugging the team’s mascots, Mr. and Mrs. Met. Video of the encounter went viral.

After that, the Mets went on a 11-game losing streak. Loss 10 came on Saturday, and it was the Cubs who delivered the defeat, 4-2.

On Sunday afternoon, it was an even tougher pill for the Mets to swallow. The Mets took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago when the Cubs tied it on a double by former Met Michael Conforto. The Cubs went on to score one in the bottom of the 10th for a 2-1 victory.

Fans are blaming hizzoner.

The “Mamdani Curse” quickly become a talking point among a fanbase expecting big things from the Mets, whose payroll exceeds $350 million, the highest in MLB.

“The Mets are now 0-10 since this happened,” noted one fan on X, responding to the viral video.

The New York Mets haven’t won a game since Mr & Mrs Met hugged Zohran Mamdani pic.twitter.com/VI0zqnoHRt — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) April 15, 2026

The curse of Mamdani the commie🤣🤣🤣 — CensoredPlanet 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@SekundNayture) April 18, 2026

The @Mets should have Mr. And Mrs. met hug a free market capitalist, and watch how their season turns around. — chamotherat 🇻🇪🇺🇸🇪🇸 (@chamo1) April 19, 2026

Hey it’s just the warmth of collectivism! Sharing the losses so others can win. — Reddog (@reddogindy) April 18, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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