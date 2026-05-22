Hunter Biden and Candace Owens: A mutual reputation management seminar?

by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



“5 Notable Moments From Candace Owens’s Warm Interview With Hunter Biden”.

Would that New York Times headline have been in the head of any editor just a few short years ago?

But, here we are. In 2026, in what appeared to be a mutual reputation management seminar, Owens did sit for an interview with the ex-crackhead creator of wall hangings that went instantly to the trash heap or are taking up space in the basements of daddy’s donors.

“Hunter Biden tells Candace Owens she’s right on in podcast interview”.

That’s Newsweek. Surely you can’t be serious?

Owens announced the interview in a post to X on Monday afternoon. In the two-minute preview, Hunter Biden was seen confronting Owens for calling him a “crackhead,” to which he said, “the truth of the matter is, I was a crackhead.”

“It’s not left or right,” Hunter tells Candace. “The D.C. elite of the left, they crushed my dad because he was never part of that club. He was never part of the Epstein class.”

Many critics point to widely circulated photos and reports that seem to indicate Joe Biden did not need Epstein’s assistance in that realm.

Hunter also said he listens to Owens and goes, “right on.”

Really? Has he listened to Owens since 2023?

Garrett Ziegler, whose Marco Polo research group published an online database of the infamous Hunter Biden laptop from hell, noted in a post to X:

“Did @RealCandaceO ask you why you’ve spent more time with her than your own 7 year old daughter?”

Ziegler, who promised a full takedown of the Candace-Hunter show, also posted:

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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