Hunter Biden ‘may have to’ run for president; Cares most about other addicts

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 6, 2026

If we take him at his word, Hunter Biden wants back into the White House.

Not to recover the illicit substance someone is alleged to have left there, but to run the show as chief executive.

Seriously.

The 56-year-old ex-crack addict told WABC’s Cats Roundtable on Sunday: “If I get your endorsement, I may have to [run for president]. The things I care most about are the 50 million Americans that are still suffering with their addictions.”

Asked what would qualify him, the convicted felon replied: “Here is my qualification for becoming president, if you believe in the Constitution of the United States of America that you swear to uphold and protect. I want the next president to commit to one thing: To adhering to the rule of law.”

In 2024, a jury convicted Hunter Biden on felony gun charges, and he faced subsequent tax charges.

Later that year, his father, in one of the few actions not taken via auto-pen, issued a sweeping pardon that ended the criminal cases.

The Sunday interview was part of a podcast tour Hunter Biden has been on, during which he said he is “48.6 percent” gay, unloaded on Chuck Schumer as a “piece of sh-t” who “f-cked my dad over,” and on Nancy Pelosi for helping force Joe Biden off the 2024 ticket.

As for the ex-crackhead’s run for the White House, the New York Post’s David Spector noted: “Becoming commander in chief would be the first time Biden would enter America’s military structure since he was booted from the Navy in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine when he was 44 years old.”

Spector added: “The Delaware-born artist’s previous foray into a presidential campaign came via the ‘Laptop from Hell’ revelations . . . which detailed evidence he allegedly trafficked on his father’s position as vice president to enrich his family.

“Biden’s laptop also contained countless explicit photos of him with scantily clad women, performing lurid acts or taking drugs and was used as evidence in his gun and tax offense trials.”

In the Sunday interview, Hunter Biden did not declare his run for the White House in 2028, instead touting the depth of the Democrat bench including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) before saying, “I love Gavin Newsom, personally.”

Other Democrats frequently mentioned as potential 2028 contenders include Sen. Jon Ossoff of Georgia, former Vice President Kamala Harris, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...