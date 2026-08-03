Hunter claims he is still broke, after all these years . . .

by WorldTribune Staff, August 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Hunter Biden stated in a court deposition that he is facing severe financial ruin, carrying millions of dollars in debt, no major personal assets, and mounting legal bills totaling up to $15 million to $17 million.

The deposition is related to an ongoing lawsuit between the former first son and firm Winston Taylor for unpaid legal bills. Winston Taylor, which has a history of representing leading Democrats, claims Hunter owes the firm it $17 million from representing him in criminal prosecutions, congressional investigations and defamation suits against his critics.

“My family doesn’t have any money, and it’s not their debt anyway,” he said, according to the transcript. “I don’t own anything of any value other than — and I don’t know the value of it — my paintings which I painted myself. So, that’s it. And I don’t even have any other assets at all — stocks, bonds, anything like that, savings accounts.”

Red State’s Ben Smith noted: “A man who spent years trading on his father’s name, collecting millions from foreign business deals, selling paintings to anonymous buyers, and leaning on a Hollywood fixer to cover his bills, now claims he cannot afford a car or a cell phone.”

Hunter Biden, who is currently employed as an adviser and executive director of a charitable foundation for Peak Path Health, an addiction recovery center in the Hollywood Hills, also claimed in the deposition that his dad Joe Biden and other relatives are unable to bail him out.

“It’s a stunning fall from grace for a Yale-trained attorney who made millions of dollars a year trading off the Biden name when his father was vice president,” Chuck Ross reported for the Washington Free Beacon on July 30. “Biden famously blew the money on a raging crack cocaine and alcohol addiction, luxury hotels for days-long sex and drug sessions with prostitutes, and jewels for his then-girlfriend, the widow of his late brother Beau.”

“The Joe Biden gravy train—which provided income opportunities for Hunter Biden and his uncle and aunt—has dried up.”

Hunter Biden’s current legal team said it released his deposition and that of his former attorney, Abbe Lowell, as part of a rebuttal to Winston Taylor’s request that Biden turn over emails and encrypted text messages as part of the discovery portion of the lawsuit. Biden has fought the discovery request, saying he has turned over all relevant documents related to the lawsuit.

Related: Poor Hunter, Part IV: Taxpayers also funded State Dept. vehicles; Who paid for safari, ocean-side villa?, March 19, 2025

Related: Poor Hunter, Part III: Fled to South Africa villa while pleading poverty, skipping deposition, March 17, 2025

While not disputing that he owes Winston Taylor millions of dollars on paper, Hunter Biden claims the firm knew when it agreed to represent him in late 2022 that he would be unable to pay all of his bills.

Biden says that Lowell, who left Winston & Strawn (as Winston Taylor was formerly known) last year, told him not to worry about paying his legal bills.

“He absolutely at the beginning said, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll work it out, we’ll work something out,’ ” Biden said in the deposition about Lowell, who represents several high profile Democrats.

According to Hunter Biden, it was Lowell’s idea to sue IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, both of whom revealed information that led to Biden’s federal indictment on tax evasion charges.

Lowell also proposed litigation against former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump White House aide Garrett Ziegler (no relation to Joseph Ziegler), both of whom led the charge to publish information from Biden’s abandoned laptop.

“It was all part of a whole strategy that was instituted by Abbe, Winston,” Hunter Biden said in the deposition.

Garrett Ziegler inquired on whether Kevin Morris, who has loaned and spent over $6.5 million of his own money to pay Hunter Biden’s tax liabilities, legal fees, and personal living expenses, is still in the picture when it comes to the former first son’s finances.

“A classic mafia trick [after Gotti got wrapped up. They just put everything in the wife’s name. Same thing with Hunter.] They don’t keep stuff in his name, but they’ll keep it in Morris’s name and Morris will just pay for it his entire life.”

Hunter Biden is also facing legal action from Lunden Roberts, the mother of his daughter Navy, who claims Biden is a deadbeat dad and is not meeting his child support obligations.

The Free Beacon’s report noted that Hunter Biden’s lawyers “have described him as ‘impecunious’ and living abroad, though Biden’s regular appearances in various U.S. podcast studios in recent months suggest he is living in the United States. He appeared on the Barstool Sports Macrodosing podcast, which was taped at its Chicago studios.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...