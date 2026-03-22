ICE deployed to security lines at U.S. airports amid Democrats’ DHS shutdown

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 22, 2026

President Donald Trump said he is deploying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to U.S. airports to assist TSA agents with security as Democrats continue to their hold on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding.

Amid the lapse in funding that started in mid-February, air travelers have found massive wait lines at security check-ins at U.S. airports.

Federal employees in the agencies under DHS have been working without pay due to the lapse in federal funding. Agencies under the DHS umbrella include TSA, Customs and Border Protection, ICE, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the Coast Guard.

According to DHS, Some TSA agents have had to sleep in their cars and go to food banks just to stay afloat, while others called in sick, which has caused even longer security lines.

There are growing concerns that some airports considered temporarily closing down due to TSA staffing shortages.

Though Democrats are the ones holding the funding up, thus causing the long security lines, Americans may not see it that way, and legacy media certainly won’t report it that way, Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted:

“I see a lot of people posting that the TSA shutdown will be helpful for conservatives bc Dems are blocking funding but that isn’t how the average person thinks. They think Trump is in power so it’s all on Trump, they don’t blame Dems and their media will never tell them to.”

Trump on Saturday revealed his plans to move ICE agents to airports one day after the Senate failed to advance a DHS funding bill.

“I look forward to moving ICE in on Monday, and have already told them to, ‘GET READY.’ NO MORE WAITING, NO MORE GAMES!” Trump posted to Truth Social.

In a second post to Truth Social, the president wrote:

On Monday, ICE will be going to airports to help our wonderful TSA Agents… … who have stayed on the job despite the fact that the Radical Left Democrats, who are only focused on protecting hard line criminals who have entered our Country illegally, are endangering the USA by holding back the money that was long ago agreed to with signed and sealed contracts, and all. But watch, no matter how great a job ICE does, the Lunatics leading the incompetent Dems will be highly critical of their work. THEY WILL DO A FANTASTIC JOB. The great Tom Homan is in charge!!! President DJT

Homan told CNN on Sunday: “I’m currently working on the plan now, execution. I’m working with the director of ICE and the administrator of TSA, the acting administrator. So we’ll put together a plan today and will execute tomorrow.”

Homan added: “ICE agents receive a high level of training. ICE agents are assigned at many airports across the country already. They do a lot of investigation, criminal investigations of smuggling at airports. But, you know, there’s, I mean, we’ve got TSA agents covering exits, you know, people that enter through the exits certainly, highly trained ICE law enforcement officers can cover an exit.”

🚨HOLY CRAP!!! The Atlanta TSA line has now stretched to a stunning 153 minute-wait-time… AT 6AM IN THE MORNING!!!! The line is WRAPPING AROUND BAGGAGE CLAIM!!! THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2MluEMjitJ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) March 22, 2026

BREAKING🚨: Chaos at LGA Terminal B this morning! The TSA PreCheck line is so backed up it’s wrapping around every room and stretching all the way out to the parking garage. Plan extra time if you’re flying out of here!

pic.twitter.com/JhFcz80Pes — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 22, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...