Ilhan Omar and her family fled Somalia in 1991 after the start of the Somali Civil War. She was 8-years-old at the time.

Now 42 and a Democrat member of the U.S. Congress, Somalia apparently doesn’t want her back.

President Donald Trump said during a press conference Thursday that he asked Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud if he would “like to take” Omar back, but Mohamud declined.

During the press conference, Trump asked Daily Caller White House correspondent Reagan Reese if she knew he had previously met with the Somali leader.

“Between her and Ilman Omar and the group, I met the head of Somalia. Did you know that? And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back, and he said, ‘I don’t want her,’ ” Trump said.

On Sept. 15, South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution to formally censure Omar and strip the far-left “Squad” member of her committee assignments. Mace’s move came shortly after Omar said it was “f-ed up” for people to remember Charlie Kirk for his good deeds just a day after his assassination.

“I think there are a lot of people out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate,” Omar told Zeteo News’ Mehdi Hasan. “There is nothing more f-ed up than to completely pretend that his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so.”

“These people are full of shit, and it’s important for us to call them out,” Omar added.

In addition to her comments, Omar also re-posted a video that called Kirk a “reprehensible human being,” “stochastic terrorist” and a “transphobe.”

Mace brought the resolution to the House floor for a vote on Sept. 17. Lawmakers voted 214–213 to table the measure, with four Republicans joining Democrats to block Omar from being censured.

Omar’s family was granted asylum in the U.S. in 1995. By 1997, the family settled in Minnesota, and Omar became a U.S. citizen in 2000 at the age of 17.

Omar was first elected to represent Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District in the 2018 midterms.

It has long been reported in independent media and ignored by legacy media that Omar married her brother in order to get him U.S. citizenship.

