Ilhan Omar resurfaces, pleads for money in TikTok post

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 21, 2026

After being MIA for five days, Rep. Ilhan Omar resurfaced on Tuesday in a video posted to TikTok in which the embattled Minnesota Democrat pleads for money from her supporters.

Fox News host Jesse Watters noted that Omar hasn’t been spotted outside her home since it was searched by federal agents, even though her husband has been seen coming and going.

“Rumors are flying that Omar has left the country or gone into hiding, although we can’t confirm that,” Revolver News noted. “Her social media account is still active, but the congresswoman’s whereabouts have become a bit of a mystery.”

Bronconation noted: “Missing for five days, found at the bottom of a GoFundMe. Truly a modern-day miracle.”

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York said Sunday that the immigration fraud allegations against Omar could derail her career.

“Obviously, Ilhan Omar is in a ton of trouble,” York said on Fox Business’s Sunday Morning Futures, “a whole lot of trouble right now because, the bottom line is, she might be in the country as a result of immigration fraud.”

Federal investigators have reportedly been using whistleblowers and government records as part of a years-long immigration fraud investigation into Omar. Now, DNA evidence has entered the investigation, potentially giving investigators the proof they need to show that Omar married her brother.

Ahem. Five years ago I wrote a column about DNA test results that showed there was a 99.999998 percent chance that Ilhan Omar and her second husband Ahmed Elmi were siblings. A few hours before we went to press my informant was arrested by Biden’s FBI. Funny that. https://t.co/MEBWf5U7pv — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 20, 2026

How do we know Ilhan Omar is toast? Every prominent Democrat has abandoned the “weaponized DOJ” or “politically motivated” rhetoric and are now silent about her predicament. They know. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 21, 2026

Ilhan Omar just posted this video asking for money on TikTok. You can tell she’s been spending the entire week crying. https://t.co/FVKfa7I5FW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 21, 2026

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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