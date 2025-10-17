Illegal alien who posted videos of ICE raids on TikTok deported to Colombia

by WorldTribune Staff, October 17, 2025 Real World News



An illegal alien who posted information and videos on TikTok about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in California has been deported to Colombia.

Tatiana Mafla-Martinez, a Colombian national, was arrested in August over a previous conviction for driving under the influence and illegal presence in the United States, according to ICE.

Mafla-Martinez had more than 48,000 followers on TikTok where her posts alerted followers about ICE raids in Los Angeles and other parts of California.

ICE arrested Mafla-Martinez on Aug. 15 while she was streaming live on TikTok. Video of her arrest, which was widely circulated on social media, shows the 24-year-old screaming at ICE agents in Spanish from within her Tesla.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Mafla-Martinez entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was released by the Biden-Harris regime.

During Mafla-Martinez’s arrest on Aug. 15, an illegal alien tow-truck driver was arrested after he allegedly towed off an ICE patrol vehicle being used in the arrest of Mafla-Martinez, Breitbart Texas reported.

