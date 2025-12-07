Illegal stabs victim on same NC train line Ukrainian refugee was killed

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 7, 2025

An illegal alien who had twice been deported was arrested after stabbing a man on the same transit line in Charlotte, North Carolina that a Ukrainian refugee was murdered on.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) announced in a post to X it charged Oscar Solarzano, 33, with attempted first degree murder and four other charges after he allegedly stabbed Kenyon Dobie in the chest Friday night.

The incident took place on the Lynx Blue Line, the same transit line in which a career criminal fatally stabbed Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, on Aug. 22.

“Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn’t enough,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wrote in a post to X on Saturday. “What is it going to take for [Democrat Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles] to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents? The time to act is NOW.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Solarzano, a Honduran national, had been deported by the Trump administration in 2018 but illegally re-entered the U.S. in 2021. He was deported again by the new Trump Administration but managed to again illegally re-enter the U.S.

Solarzano was previously arrested in the U.S. on several charges, including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, reports say.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries and remains in stable condition, ABC News reported Saturday afternoon, citing the Mecklenburg EMS Agency.

“These are the folks NC’s pro-crime Democrats want to keep on the streets,” North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Harris said in a post to X.

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley, a candidate for North Carolina’s open 2026 U.S. Senate seat, blasted his likely general election opponent, former Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, for what he said were policies that led to a rise in crime committed by illegal immigrants.

“This is Roy Cooper’s legacy. While Governor, he BLOCKED legislation which would have forced sheriffs to work with ICE – leaving North Carolinians vulnerable,” wrote Whatley in a Saturday afternoon X post. “From 2019 to 2024, Cooper vetoed EVERY SINGLE bill that would let law enforcement do their job and cooperate with ICE.”

“The result? 500 illegal immigrants with ICE detainers walked free. Some charged with RAPE, KIDNAPPING, and MURDER. Cooper chose criminals over cops,” the candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump added in his post. “Cooper created a revolving door for violent criminals, protected illegal aliens, and abandoned North Carolina families. Now he wants to be your Senator?”

