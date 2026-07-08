Immigrant trucker admitted under Biden ‘diversity lottery’ kills UMass Lowell star goalie

by WorldTribune Staff, July 8, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



An immigrant truck driver from Uzbekistan, who was admitted into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris regime’s “diversity lottery,” has been charged in the Ohio crash that killed UMass Lowell star goalie Tobias “Toby” Forsythe.

Bekhzod Asrarov, 42, who speaks no English but was issued a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) by the state of Ohio, is accused of ramming into the back of a vehicle on Interstate 71 in Ohio, which caused the death of Forsythe, 21.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a crash on I-71 South on July 5 around 1:37 a.m. The agency said a Freightliner Cascadia was traveling south on I-71 when it struck a Honda Accord driven by Forsythe, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox News Digital reported that Asrarov attempted to destroy the dash cam on his vehicle when state troopers arrived on the scene.

In addition, sources claim Asrarov attempted to destroy his three phones and a logging device.

Authorities seized the dash camera from Asrarov, along with the three cellphones and electric logbook tablet. Authorities say warrants are being drafted to retrieve evidence from Asrarov’s electronic devices.

Asrarov was taken into custody and charged with one count of felony tampering with evidence.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote in a post to X:

“We cannot let truckers like Asrarov, who can’t read our road signs or speak to law enforcement, drive 80,000-pound rigs on America’s highways.”

UMass Lowell Athletic Director Lynn Coutts said: “Our entire athletics department is heartbroken by Toby’s passing. Although Toby’s time as a River Hawk was cut far too short, he left a meaningful impact and will always be remembered as a cherished member of our UMass Lowell family.”

Forsythe joined UMass Lowell in 2026. An economics major, Forsythe had played the previous two years at Ashland University and Shawnee State.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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