Impeachment witness Vindman loses Florida Democrat primary to socialist

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 19, 2026

Despite leading in the polls and a massive fundraising advantage Alex Vindman, a star witness for Democrats in the Trump impeachment hearings, was defeated by a socialist candidate in Tuesday’s Florida U.S. Senate Democrat primary.

Vindman not only led in the polls over state Sen. Angie Nixon, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, he also had raised more than $16 million for his failed campaign while Nixon took in a meager $975,000, according to Florida Politics.

And the race wasn’t even close. Dixon won with 56.1% of the vote to Vindman’s 43.9%.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday night: “SleazeBag Vindman loses tonight to a Radical Left Lunatic. How cool is that???”

Trump posted to Truth Social on Wednesday: “The most gratifying loss last night was that of a real treasonous creep, Alexander Vindman, to a Radical Left Lunatic, who can’t speak or think properly, and who will go down to certain defeat at the hands of Ashley Moody, a truly Fantastic Senator, from the Great State Florida. Vindman, if you remember, was the one who lied about my ‘Perfect Call’ with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, only to find out that the conversation was routinely recorded and proved that I was 100% in the right (Completely Innocent!). It was, indeed, a Perfect Call, and the Dumocrats Fake Impeachment effort massively failed. Vindman should be prosecuted for what he did! President Donald J. TRUMP.”

Nixon goes on to face Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in November’s general election. The winner will serve the remainder of the six-year term that Secretary of State Marco Rubio won in 2022.

Following the socialist footprint of other candidates in primaries around the country, Nixon has vowed to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and end U.S. aid to Israel.

In other Florida races on Tuesday, GOP Rep. Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly won their primaries and will face off in November.

Donalds, endorsed by Trump, cruised to victory over 10 other opponents with 47.8% of the vote, nearly doubling up Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins (25.2%).

Term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis did not endorse any of the candidates in the GOP race to replace him.

In his victory speech, Donalds vowed to “DOGE all local governments and all state agencies” while promising “there will be no sacred cows.”

“Taxpayers deserve to know their hard-earned dollars are being spent with transparency and hard-earned integrity,” he said, adding that “Liberal David Jolly is the change that Florida cannot afford.”

Jolly, a former Republican and current regular pundit on leftist MS NOW, said: “To my Democratic friends, thank you for welcoming me into the party.” He said that government “needs to do its part to fill the gaps” between rich and poor.

During the Covid pandemic, Jolly fled Florida after DeSantis declared it the Free State of Florida and eschewed federal mandates.

Also on Tuesday in Florida, embattled GOP Rep. Cory Mills lost his primary to Ryan Elijah, a former local television news reporter.

Mills is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Last fall, a judge placed a restrain9ng order on Mills after a former girlfriend said that the two-term congressman had threatened to release sexually explicit videos of her.

Elijah was endorsed by Reps. Anna Paulina Luna and Mike Haridopolos.

Trump said in a post to Truth Social that he had asked Mills to withdraw from the race:

“I told Congressman Cory Mills of Florida, a friend of mine, to get out of the Race, but he wouldn’t listen. He thought he could win, so who can blame him? We now have a great candidate, Ryan Elijah, running in his place! Ryan stands for EVERYTHING MAGA, and is respected by ALL. He has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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