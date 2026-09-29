Jack Smith seized personal checks of nearly 5,000 Americans who donated to Trump

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 29, 2026

In his lawfare pursuit of President Donald Trump, special counsel Jack Smith seized the personal checks of nearly 5,000 Americans who donated to Trump’s campaigns, Republicans revealed on Tuesday as Smith testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The 4,782 personal checks, which were mainly small-dollar donations to Trump between September 2019 and August 2023, disclose the donor’s bank account and routing numbers, signatures, and home addresses, according to a committee press release.

Smith’s team of investigators obtained the checks via subpoenas and purportedly targeted Americans across all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, according to committee chair Sen. Chuck Grassley.

“No matter what you say, there’s no legitimate basis for what you did. Especially since your staff killed an investigation into the Clinton campaign,” Grassley said during Tuesday’s hearing.

“Donations to Republican groups wasn’t necessary to your investigation, which is proved out by the fact it wasn’t mentioned in your public report. Now, the Justice Department and FBI will forever possess thousands of people’s addresses, phone numbers, banks, bank account numbers, bank routing numbers and copies of their true signatures.”

The information was disclosed by Grassley via legally protected whistleblower disclosures.

It was also revealed during Tuesday’s hearing that Smith and his team acquired records containing sensitive communications between dozens of journalists and Trump Administration officials.

The communications appeared in records produced by the National Archives in response to Smith’s subpoena seeking material associated with 87 White House phones from Trump’s first administration, according to whistleblower disclosures made to Grassley.

🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

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