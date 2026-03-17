by WorldTribune Staff, November 17, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



It has long been suspected that China executes people for their organs. A new book tells the world, including the perspective of the lone known survivor of the gruesome practice, how a prison population of millions, drawn predominantly from Falun Gong practitioners and the Uyghur Muslim population, is used to provide organs for up to 90,000 transplants a year.

The author of “Killed to Order“, Jan Jekielek, “has spent the best part of two decades trying to tell the world that China is murdering people for their organs,” Rob Crilly wrote in a March 16 report for the Washington Examiner.

“In an ethical system, you typically have to wait,” Jekielek told the Examiner. “There has to be a catastrophic accident. … There’s an ethics team. … Tissues have to be matched. That takes time. In two weeks, you can get a heart in China. The so-called donor is prematched and killed to order. At scale.”

Perhaps the most stirring part of the book came from a Cheng Pei-Ming, a Falun Gong prisoner who is the only known survivor of China’s forced organ harvesting program.

Cheng escaped before undergoing surgery for a second time when doctors forgot to shackle him to his bed.

He described how he was tortured in prison and forced to have multiple blood tests. Scans in the United States revealed that segments of his liver and a portion of his left lung had been removed.

Crilly noted: “Jekielek said a world that had long leaned into the idea that, somehow, China was liberalizing and that with a bit of encouragement would embrace democracy was waking up to the truth. Draconian crackdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic had revealed its brutal methods. And dismissing revelations about organ harvesting because they were being exposed and promoted by Falun Gong, one of two groups targeted for exploitation, made no sense.”

Jekielek told the Examiner: “Of course they are motivated to expose it. But to say that means it is false is non sequitur. It sounds like CCP propaganda.”

The author is a Falun Gong practitioner, a member of a spiritual community founded on teachings rooted in Buddhist and Taoist traditions, that stands opposed to the Chinese Communist Party. And he is a founding editor at the Epoch Times.

Congress is taking notice. Earlier this month, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and Oregon Democrat Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced the Falun Gong and Victims of Forced Organ Harvesting Protection Act. It would impose sanctions on those responsible for organ harvesting in China.

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