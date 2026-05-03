Indict Fauci for his central Covid role? Statute of limitations running out

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Will Antony Fauci, who many say is largely responsible for the Covid virus, ever face accountability?

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and other Republican members of Congress have repeatedly accused Fauci of lying under oath, specifically pointing to testimony on May 11, 2021 where Fauci stated, “the NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

The five-year statute of limitations if the Justice Department intends to charge Fauci is about to run out.

The NIH provided a grant, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” to EcoHealth Alliance, led by Dr. Peter Daszak, which then subawarded funds to the Wuhan lab. In May 2024, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, then-Principal Deputy Director of the NIH, testified to Congress that in “hindsight,” the NIH funded “gain-of-function” research at the Wuhan lab.

There is also the Biden autopen pardon.

“As we all know, Fauci received that sweeping last-minute pardon covering his Covid conduct, which could make prosecution harder. But that doesn’t mean the Justice Department should just shrug their shoulders and move on. They should charge him and see if that autopen pardon holds,” Revolver News noted in a May 1 report.

“Fauci can raise the pardon as his defense all he wants, and the courts can decide if it protects him. But if DOJ waits too long, the whole thing will die before anyone ever has to answer the real question.”

Sen. Paul said the best way to “test” the many pardons by autopen is to indict Fauci so his pardon can be litigated in court.

A hint of accountability came recently when former top Fauci advisor David Morens was indicted.

As WorldTribune.com reported, the indictment last month alleges that Morens:

• Conspired with two others during the Covid pandemic to defraud and commit several offenses against the United States after NIH terminated a grant called Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence based on allegations that the Covid virus emerged from communist China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

• Conspired with others to restore the termination of the bat coronavirus grant and counter the narrative that Covid leaked from a lab.

• Agreed in writing to intentionally hide from public view their communications by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account.

• Received a gratuity in the form of wine for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” and identified an official act that he could perform to “deserve” the gift, which was a scientific commentary in a prominent medical journal advocating that Covid had natural origins.

“But there’s more to this story than one indictment,” Revolver News noted. “In fact, a new post on X claims there’s another co-conspirator. Even more interesting, there’s a secret ‘sealed case’ on the docket, which could signal that one or more people may also be facing charges.”

There is a “related case” listed on the docket. It’s under seal so we don’t know who it is, but it does look like there are others who either have been or are going to be charged here. https://t.co/hoKRQnL5Ys pic.twitter.com/MzyTHnRWzj — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 28, 2026

Revolver News concluded: “Given the statute that’s about to run out, that sealed case has a lot of people wondering if Fauci’s number could be up. With Morens indicted, Daszak being discussed as a possible co-conspirator, and the statute of limitations closing in, this could definitely be more than wishful thinking or internet buzz. It’s time to charge Fauci and let the chips fall where they may.”

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