Iranian Christian woman calls for ‘shock and awe’ prayer campaign to end ‘spiritual darkness’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



After nearly five decades of “spiritual darkness” under the clerical regime, military action against Iran is “necessary,” according to Marziyeh Amirizadeh, an Iranian American who immigrated to the U.S. after being sentenced to death in Iran for the crime of converting to Christianity.

But she also called for a prayer campaign. “Iranians are ripe for a God of love and grace,” she said.

“There is a growing openness to Christianity, which is thriving in the underground church,” Amirizadeh wrote in an April 3 op-ed for Townhall.com.

“The church in Iran is the fastest-growing in the world. The spiritual light and darkness has also never been more vivid. That’s why a spiritual solution through prayer is needed.”

“In a military campaign, people talk about ‘shock and awe.’ The power of our collective prayers will be a spiritual shock and awe.”

Amirizadeh added: “While not political or geopolitical, we cannot turn a blind eye to the regime’s violence and atrocities in response to recent protests and over 47 years. The regime’s corrupt influence extends beyond Iran into Western countries, its agents having made ideological infiltration in politics, education, and media. This expands urgency for the call to prayer beyond Iran’s borders, because the outcome will have global implications.”

Amirizadeh concluded: “I would never have chosen to experience the trauma and suffering that I have in my life, as a woman and as a Christian in Iran. But I accept these and realize God has called me and put me through these experiences, not just to be a witness through my arrest and psychological torture, the murder of my husband, the execution of my best friend, the sexual crimes committed in the name of Allah against my cellmates, all due to the regime’s brutality. If these experiences that I suffered can be used to motivate millions of others to free Iran, to lift the veil of evil darkness that will free Iran and free the world of the threats of this regime, I thank God for giving me the opportunity to help make that possible.

“Please join me in prayer and let us pray that we see God’s affirmation and a swift transformation. All details are available at www.newpersia.org.”

Posted on social media [by Bobby Orr, not the hockey player]:

She was sentenced to death in Iran for converting to Christianity. Now she says God is moving across that nation in ways the world isn’t talking about.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh grew up under the Islamic Republic, eventually converting to Christianity and secretly distributing 20,000 Bibles across Iran at night — at enormous personal risk. In 2009, she and a close friend were arrested, imprisoned in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison for 259 days, and sentenced to death by hanging for apostasy. International pressure eventually secured her release. She now lives in the United States as a citizen and author.

With the current conflict weakening the Islamic Republic’s grip, Marziyeh says she believes Iran is on the edge of a spiritual revolution. She writes that Iranians are rejecting Islam at an accelerating rate — and turning toward Christianity. Iran is currently home to one of the fastest-growing underground churches in the world.

She points to Jeremiah 49 — one of the rare biblical prophecies spoken directly about Elam, which is modern-day Iran — where God promises judgment on that land and then the establishment of His throne there.

“I know Iran will be free. And I know when this happens, Iran will experience a spiritual revolution that will show God’s might to the world.”

What the enemy intended for destruction, God is turning into a harvest. That has always been His pattern.

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good.” — Genesis 50:20

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